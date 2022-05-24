Guamuchil, Sinaloa.- The Dr. Enrique Peña Gutiérrez AC Foundationthe Ministry of Public Education and Culture, the Sinaloense Institute of Culture, the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, the College of Bachelors of the State of Sinaloa and the Honorable Municipalities of Mocorito, Salvador Alvarado and Angostura invite writers of Mexican nationality residing in the country to the XVIII edition of the Mocorito award, Doctor Enrique Peña Gutiérrez, in the Short Story and Poetry genre.

The launch event of the call was held at the house of the Foundation of Dr. Enrique Peña Gutiérrez in the beautiful Magical Town of Mocorito in which the special guests tasted an exquisite breakfast at the event was headed by the teacher Olga Peña , the director of Culture of Mocorito Yessenia Peña Ramírez and Nicolas Vidales Sotos, among others.

The bases for the contest. Photo: Matías Rodríguez/ Debate

The requirements to participate are:

The contest is open from May 22 and closes on August 31, 2022. The works that arrive after the closing will respect the date of the postmark.

All Mexican poets and writers residing in the country can participate.

They will participate in the genres of story and poetry, written in Spanish.

a) poetry extension free theme

b) I have a minimum extension of 10 and 15 pages.

c) Both genres must be unpublished and not be participating in other contests.

Participants will send an unpublished story with a minimum length of 10 and a maximum of 15 pages.

The works will be sent to Dr. Enrique Peña Gutiérrez Award, to any of the following three addresses: * Calle San Anselmo No. 37, La Primavera, Culiacán Rosales, Sin. ZIP 80199.

The works will be presented in original and 3 copies, typed or computerized, 12 points, double spaced on letter size paper for one letter. Everyone must bring a CD or USB with the content in Word.

The contestants will sign their work and Escrow with the same pseudonym.

The identification escrows will be deposited before Dr. Rubén Elías Gil Leyva Morales, Notary Public domiciled in the City of Culiacán, Sinaloa. The Notary will only open those that the qualifying jury indicates and will destroy the rest.

The Qualifying Jury will be made up of recognized writers and poets, who will be designated by the Board of Directors of the Foundation.

Once the ruling has been issued, it will be announced no later than September 23, 2022, immediately notifying the winners, publishing it in the state press, social networks and the Foundation’s portal.

The Foundation will publish the winning works, reserving the rights of the first edition.

The Fundación Dr. Enrique Peña Gutiérrez, AC will cover the travel and stay expenses of the winners in the city of Mocorito, Sinaloa Pueblo Mágico, where the award ceremony will take place on October 23, 2022 (according to the situation that cause of the pandemic prevails).

Competitive works that have not been awarded will not be returned.

Members of the Foundation will not participate in the contest.

We recommend you read:

Any case not considered in the clauses of this call will be resolved by the Board of Directors of the Foundation.