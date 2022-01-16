The first big event of the 2022 tennis season is here: the Australian Open. From January 17 to 30, the best rackets of the ATP and WTA circuits will meet at the facilities of melbourne park to try to conquer the first Grand Slam of the course. The Navy will be very well represented with seven heads of series distributed between both teams: Nadal, Bautista, Carreno and Alcaraz, in the masculine; Muguruza, Badosa and Sorribes, in the feminine.

Australian Open Schedule: What time do the matches start?

The final table of the tournament will start in the Spanish early morning on Monday, January 17. The matches will be divided into two shifts: the daytime session will start at 00:00 Spanish time (10 a.m. in Melbourne) and the night will start at 07:00, always on Spanish time. The day will end every day, approximately, around 2:00 p.m.

Television: How to watch the Australian Open?

eurosport has the exclusive rights to the tournament for Spain and will give more than 300 hours of live broadcasts so as not to lose detail of everything that happens during the competition and enjoy all the action from each track. For yet another year, Eurosport offers fans the possibility of enjoying live and on demand all the matches, the summaries, the current events of the tournament, a special follow-up to the ‘Spanish Navy’ and much more. Starting at 01:00 on Monday, January 17, experience the excitement of the first ‘Grand Slam’ of 2022 from Melbourne every day.

For the appointment in Australia, Eurosport will have a unique display. Alex Corretja, Anabel Medina and Jordi Arrese repeat another year as Eurosport experts to convey the best analysis of each day together with the team of commentators made up of Álvaro Rama, Manuel Poyán, Álvaro Benito, José Manuel Díaz, Antonio Arenas, Fernando Gómez, José Luis Corral, Fernando Murciego, Francisco Trapero, Alberto Pérez, Sergio Gutiérrez, José Manuel Tallada and Rubén Fernández.

Follow the Australian Open 2022 on As.com

In ACE You can also follow extensive coverage of the tournament, with direct from the main parties of the tournament both in its male and female edition. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most impressive images of the match and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the matches are over by our tennis specialist, Nacho Albarrán.