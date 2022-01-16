The first big event of the season arrives, in terms of Grand Slams, with the Australian Open (January 17 to 30). The facilities of melbourne park will host a major oceanic that will have a long list of stars, both in the male and female teams, but also with significant absences. The ATP and WTA ranking numbers, respectively, will be the rivals to beat. But beyond them What other tennis players are presented as favorites for the title in Melbourne? We review it below.

favorites

Leading the men’s team will be Daniel Medvedev, who will have the motivation to ascend to number one in the ranking for the first time in his career if he becomes champion. Beyond his serve, a lethal weapon on this type of court, the Russian has shown in recent times that he is a true specialist on hard surface: He has played the last two Grand Slam finals on this floor at the Australian Open (lost in 2021 to Djokovic) and US Open (champion last year to Nole). Beyond the Muscovite, top favorite for the title, there are players in great shape on a second step, such as Alexander Zverev, and other former tournament champions, such as Rafael Nadal. Among the alternatives are names such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz or Aslan Karatsev, among others.

favorites

The women’s team will be led by the number one in the world, who will also have the public on their side, Ashley Barty. Curiously, the Australian has never triumphed in the Grand Slam of her country, but her versatility and regularity give her a plus compared to the rest of the candidates. On the next step, great specialists on hard surfaces stand out, such as Aryna Sabalenka, Garbiñe Muguruza and Barbora Krejcikova. Nor can we forget Paula Badosa, number six in the world, who has just won in Sydney and who, together with Mugu, will be one of the best Spanish tricks. Names like those of Krejcikova, Kontaveit, Sakkari, Jabeur, Osaka, Svitolina, Swiatek, Kenin, Gauff, Raducanu or Bencic, outsiders.

absences

Although they will not be too many, the absences that the Australian Open will have to deal with in this edition are the most significant. How could it be otherwise, the most mediatic and impressive is that of Novak Djokovic, who was finally deported of the country for the withdrawal of the visa due to his refusal to be vaccinated. In the men’s box, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem due to injuries, they head a list of casualties in which they also appear Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori Y Milos Raonic.

The women’s team is not too far behind with the absences of Karolina Pliskova, a whole number five in the world, along with historical as Serena Williams and another Grand Slam champion like the Canadian Bianca Andreescu.