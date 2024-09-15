Open Arms, new clash between politics and the judiciary. Anm: “Unbalanced political statements that undermine trust in democratic institutions”

“The Executive Committee of the Palermo Section of theNational Association of Magistrates expresses solidarity with all colleagues involved in the proceedings against the minister Matthew Salvini in particular the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Palermo who have submitted, with composure and extensive legal arguments, respectful of the principles dictated by the supranational and national legislation on rescue at sea, the conclusions of a delicate process from many points of view. They have been addressed to representatives of the State in the Public Prosecution insinuations of political use of justice and inappropriate reactions, even from political and government figures. I am serious statementsnot appropriate to the functions exercised, in open violation of the principle of separation of powers, indifferent to the rules governing the process, which undermine trust in democratic institutions and which constitute undue forms of pressure on judging magistrates”.

The Palermo Section Executive Committee of the National Association of Magistrates defends the judges involved in the Open Arms case in the aftermath of the request for a 6-year prison sentence for the minister Matthew Salviniwho was the Minister of the Interior at the time of the events. Yesterday, the first to side with the leader of the League was Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni herself, who declared in a social post: “It’s incredible that a minister of the Italian Republic risks 6 years in prison for having carried out their work in defending the nation’s borders, as required by the mandate received from the citizens. Transforming the duty to protect the Italian borders from illegal immigration into a crime is a very serious precedent”. Strong words that immediately agitated the entire Anon which today, through a note, reiterates that “it will be the Court that will evaluate the validity of the accusation, with independence and impartiality, guided only by scrupulous respect for all the regulations in force on the matter”.

“There full equality for all before the law, the note continues, is the authentic essence of democracy, regardless of the position and political importance, and the trial that is being held in Palermo is itself a moment of fundamental democracy”.

“We therefore reiterate to our colleagues at the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Court of Palermo all our solidarityin the knowledge that both in this and in many other lesser-known cases, they will continue to carry out their very delicate function in full freedom and independence, sine spe nec metu, in the exclusive interest of the Republic”, concludes the ANM.

Open Arms Trial, Salvini: “Thanks for the support, I will not give up”

For his part, Salvini Today he returns to the web to thank all those who supported him, starting with the Prime Minister Melons and the deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani: “Thank you all for the support. Give up? Never. I don’t give up.”