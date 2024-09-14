Open Arms trial and Salvini’s video, Rai News editorial board attacks. The Democratic Party asks for Agcom’s intervention. The League: “Disconcerting controversy”

New clash between the editorial staff of Rai News and the director Paolo Petrecca. The editorial staff has targeted the choice to broadcast the full video released by Minister Salvini via social media, in which he comments on the request made against him by Palermo Prosecutor’s Office of 6 years in prison in the Open Arms trial. “Once again our channel has been used as a megaphone for the statements of a leading member of the government. Once again the rules of good journalism and the mediation work of an entire editorial team have been disregarded”, reads the note from the editorial board of the all Rai news. “Who decided to broadcast it? What does director Petrecca say?” asks the cdr about the video, defined as a “monologue” of almost 4 minutes. “We believe it is our duty to at least offer the same amount of time to the other party in this affair”, the request concludes.

The reaction was immediate Pd. The list of tests of ‘ is getting longerservitude of public service to the majority. Rai forced to broadcast a monologue of over three minutes of self-defense by Minister Salvini with respect to the ongoing trial. All this with a protesting Cdr and with journalists and information professionals humiliated and forced to broadcast it. There is no balance, there is no guarantee of impartiality and every elementary principle of public service is trampled on”. Thus in a note the Democratic members in the Rai supervisory commission who announce that they will also bring this case to the attention of the supervisory authority.

“All this after the Sangiuliano and Toti cases. We are truly concerned about this slippery slope on the eve of important administrative rounds starting from Liguria and we intend to invest this obvious criticality also with Agcom. Persevering is truly diabolical and someone will have to answer for this mortification of Rai” they added.

“Disconcerting controversy from the Editorial Board (Cdr) of RaiNewsoutraged because Matteo Salvini’s reaction to the requests of the Palermo prosecutors” for the Open Arms affair was broadcast. “In a normal country, this trial would never have taken place and no editorial team would have invoked censorship for such a significant comment. Solidarity with Rai journalists, who are trying to do their job despite the opposition of many left-wing militants with journalistic contracts”. This is what the Lega parliamentarians in the Rai Oversight Commission declared in a note: Giorgio Maria Bergesio, Ingrid Bisa, Stefano Candiani, Elena Maccanti, Tilde Minasi and Elena Murelli.