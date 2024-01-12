Salvini claims that all the choices made as Interior Minister regarding migration were shared by the executive

Open Arms: Salvini, with my Government no deaths at sea – “I am proud to say that when I was Minister of the Interior there was no tragic episode involving migrants, unlike what happened later. The Government's policy was to combat human trafficking and involve Europe “. The leader of the League Matteo Salvini said this in spontaneous declarations at the trial underway before the Palermo court, which sees him accused of kidnapping and refusal of official documents for having denied disembarkation to 147 migrants rescued in sea ​​in August 2019 from the ship of the Spanish NGO Open Arms.



The Minister of Infrastructure is talking about the immigration policy followed by the yellow-green Government “to clarify – he explained – that in the majority there was a shared policy on the management of migratory phenomena which envisaged the involvement of the European institutions and which began with the affair of the Aquarius ship which ended with the assignment of the safe port in Spain and continued with the Diciotti which saw all government colleagues in agreement”. Basically Salvini claims that all the choices made as Interior Minister regarding migration were shared by the executive. This is demonstrated by the positions taken, some cited by the Northern League leader, of the then Prime Minister Conte and of the ministers Di Maio and Toninelli who claimed the decisions taken as collegial “with the protection of human life as a priority”.

Open Arms: Salvini, proud of what I did – “Here is the Palermo court, ready to speak in the bunker courtroom at the trial which sees me risking 15 years in prison for having, as Minister of the Interior, defended the security and borders of my country. With my head held high, proud of that what did I do”. He writes it on Instagram Matteo Salvini with a video that records him entering the Ucciardone bunker courtroom for the Open Arms trial in which he is accused of kidnapping and refusal of official documents.

