“Will I negotiate? No. I believe I have kept a promise, that of reducing landings. I am not negotiating, I am convinced that I am right. I am not a kidnapper”. Matteo Salvini expressed himself in this way, on Quarta Repubblica on Rete4, answering the question on the possibility of a draw after the request for 6 years of prison advanced by the prosecutor.

“Am I afraid of being convicted? No. This is not a trial of Salvini, it is a trial of Italy. “It was not a trial but a rally. This gentleman”, the magistrate “should run for office and change the laws”, says Salvini. “Afraid for me? No. I would do what I did again: defend the country’s borders. I promised to reduce landings: we reduced it by 90%. I am not worried about myself, honestly I found it hard to explain to my children what was happening”. “I believe in the judiciary and I try to say it without smiling too much. This is a political trial with which to attack the centre-right and the government. It is an absurd trial”, he continues.

There is room for a political judgment on the government’s actions: “Everything was agreed with Conte, who is now forgetful”. “The judge who is a third party can read the documents and say that Salvini did his duty and I acquit him. If they condemn me, there is an appeal but I would consider it a dangerous precedent, not for Salvini who has broad shoulders. If the 6 year sentence is confirmed, which is not even given to a rapist, I will go to prison“, he says. “Since I can’t defeat Salvini, who is my political opponent in the elections, I’m trying to get rid of him” through legal means.