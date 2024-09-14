Open Arms Trial, Salvini Absent. Prosecutors Ask for Six-Year Sentence

“THE human rights come before the defense of the borders”. This is what the Deputy Prosecutor of Palermo said Marzia Sabella during the closing speech of the trial against the minister Matthew Salvininot present in the Chamber today, accused of kidnapping and refusal to perform an official duty, for having prevented the docking in Italy of the vessel of the Spanish NGO Open Arms in 2019.

The magistrate, in the courtroom with the deputies Calogero Ferrara And Georgia Righithen spoke of a “criminal process” “not granting safe harbour to migrants”. “You cannot invoke the defence of the borders without taking into account the protection of human life at sea”, Sabella said, underlining: “In this proceeding it was assumed that a wooden vessel, on the high seas, was sailing safely, as if the whim of a wave could not have caused it to capsize”.

“The Conte Government 1as it emerged in this process, with his government contract planned to sensitize Europe to obtain a fair distribution of migrants. The then Minister of the Interior (Matthew Salvini (ed. note) believed it was possible to unbalance the unit of measurement of the legal assets in question, in favor of closed ports, as a tool of pressure on member states”, said the deputy prosecutor of Palermo at the beginning of his closing speech.

“The person at sea must be saved, and his classification is irrelevant. Whether he is a migrant, a member of a crew, a passenger. According to international law, Sar Convention even a human trafficker or a terrorist must be saved. Then, justice will take its course”. These are the words of the prosecutor Calogero Ferrara. During his speech, the magistrate spoke about the functioning of national and supranational law on rescues in sea.

“The subject of the first part of the discussion will be the reconstruction of the international and internal legal framework because in the matter of rescue at sea for the protection of people this examination is fundamental to dispel some basic misunderstandings. The framework is that of the SAR, Search and rescueevery other legal framework that has been attempted, starting from the aiding of illegal immigration, has nothing to do with the process. And this is also what the Court of Ministers wrote, here we are in the presence of three Sar events, and a fourth”, he further stated Ferrara.

“It is only the mainland that is a POS, that is, the safe placein other words the safest place. And this has also been reiterated by the Court of Cassation”, continued the prosecutor adding: “Normally the Pos is the closest port, but this has been modified over the years. So we must answer two questions: can the rescue ship be considered a safe place? As has been represented in this trial. The resolution MSC says that the ship is not considered a place of safety, even if it is a temporary place of safety, and should be raised. Therefore the ship can only be considered a temporary Pos”.

And he added: “That the ship is not a safe place is a consolidated principle. Even ships with hoc to carry out the rescue must have very specific requirements. Therefore, only the mainland can be a POS and this has also been reiterated by Cassation“.

Salvini’s lawyer: “Contradictory prosecution, political line in the dock”

“It’s a somewhat contradictory indictment, I would say, because the premise is ‘we are not putting the government on trial’ but then, up to now, it has said that the security decree bis ‘is in contrast with the Constitution’ and that ‘it is not acceptable to first redistribute and then disembark’. And that ‘the technical table is a table that overturned fundamental principles’. For now he is talking about government lines that he contests. So, there is no conduct of Salvini in the dock but in the dock there is a political line'”, said the lawyer Giulia Good morningthe minister’s lawyer Salvini.

“In case Open Armsregardless of the anomalies in navigation, the fact that there were risks that there were terrorists on board, all measures were adopted to guarantee the protection of migrants”, he added.

“I would like to point out that in this introduction to the prosecution’s statement it is intuitively clear that the prosecutor is proceeding with a prosecution against the security decree biswhich is an act of the government, against the political line of first redistribute and then disembark. He actually expressed a judgment of great contestation of this line. You know perfectly well that even in public statements it was a line carried forward by the entire government, even by the prime minister at the time”, the lawyer stated.

“The prosecutor who said that he did not want this to be an intervention against politics, when he says that a technical table in which the current Chief of Police participated, the directives and decrees are unacceptable, intolerable and in conflict with human rights, in reality, is putting the political line of that government on trial. We will see later”, he added.

Six years in prison requested

The Deputy Prosecutor of Palermo Marzia Sabellaat the end of the prosecution’s closing argument Open Armswhich lasted about seven hours, called for a six-year sentence for Minister Matteo Salvini, accused of kidnapping and refusal to perform official duties. “We are preparing to ask for the defendant’s sentence,” Sabella explained, recalling the 147 migrants who were the injured parties in the trial, “as well as to defend the boundaries of law…”, he said.

“Matteo Salvini’s voluntary and conscious refusal” to grant port to migrants on the Open Arms “has violated the personal freedom of 147 people for no appreciable reason,” he said. “The majority of the offended people were not present in this trial, because to be an offended person you have to be born in the right part. Most are untraceable and that doesn’t mean they are criminals, but it means they are homeless and without means.”

Salvini’s outburst on social media

“Six years in prison for blocking landings and defending Italy and Italians? Madness. Defending Italy is not a crime and I will not give up, not now or ever.” Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister and secretary of the League, says this in a video on social networks.