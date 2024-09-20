Almost one million euros. This is the total amount requested by the civil parties to Matthew Salvini as compensation in the process Open Arms. A story in which the minister allegedly had “inhuman conduct”, “a markedly political and electoral attitude”, “He sacrificed the dignity of the shipwrecked”. These are heavy words, those used yesterday by the civil party lawyers against the ‘excellent’ defendant, the deputy prime minister and minister accused of kidnapping and refusal to perform official duties for having prevented, in August 2019, the disembarkation of 147 migrants rescued in the previous days by the Spanish NGO. All speak, for about twenty minutes each, the civil party lawyers, who represent some of the shipwrecked themselves, associations, Legambiente, Arci, Giuristi democratici, Sud Sud and others. All ask for adequate compensation from the deputy prime minister, who also did not appear in court, because he is busy in Budapest. Only the NGO Open Arms asks for the sum of 380 thousand euros. The others from 30 to 50 thousand euros. About one million euros.

The accusations: “Salvini’s conduct was inhumane, his attitude was markedly political”

“On the part of the defendant Matteo Salvini there was inhuman conduct. It is right to remember the stories of some of the castaways who were on board the Open Arms”, attacks the lawyer Fabio Lanfranca, civil party lawyer of Mediterranean Saving Humans. “Like the sixteen-year-old, fatherless, who suffered violence and torture”, recalls the lawyer. Who speaks of “terrifying violence to which migrants who pass through Libya to try to have a life were subjected”. “There was no reason to deny the Pos, that is, the safe port, there were no problems with terrorists on board, there were no problems with public order. The defendant’s attitude was markedly political and electoral, and even before that mediatic, to the point of sacrificing the dignity of the shipwrecked, it was a betrayal of the rules”. These are, instead, the words of the lawyer Gaetano Pasqualino, civil party of some migrants on board theNoureddine Observatory. “The ship could not be considered a temporary post – says the lawyer – both for the conditions of the vessel, for the hygienic-sanitary situation, for the absence of medicines on board, for the health conditions of the migrants”. And he adds: “The conduct of the accused has produced prejudicial effects on the legal sphere of the rescued migrants”.

“All the civil parties have referred to the requests that the Prosecutor’s Office has made in a very reasoned manner both on the reconstruction of the facts and on the legal provisions that have been violated by the defendant. We trust in the ruling of the Court, we believe that there are all the conditions to affirm the criminal liability of the then Minister of the Interior”. These are the words of the lawyer Arturo Salerni, civil party lawyer of Open Armsspeaking to journalists during a break in the trial. “The terrible stories of those who were held hostage on the ship for many days in inhumane conditions also emerged, people who came from hellish realities in their migratory journeys, especially from Libyan camps that are places of torture,” he says. “In Italy they found themselves waiting for what was a necessary act as provided for by international conventions and Italian law.”

“The leitmotif of the defense was to have exercised a political action aimed at defending the borders of the homeland. Here there is not a political action in the least in question but an active and omissive conduct that has nothing to do with political action and what derives from it”, says the lawyer Giorgio Bisagna, civil party lawyer for International Cooperation South South. “What was missing upstream was the exercise of a political action – he says – And we see this from a technical point of view. As stated by the Prosecutor’s Office, what was missing was any form of respect. Not only of supranational norms and constitutional principles, but also of the minimum respect of all the norms protecting the principle of legality and the principle of transparency of good administration. The political act is an administrative act. Here, political acts were missing, even high ones, administrative acts and any semblance of procedure, they are not formalisms”. “Because when we are dealing with the protection of human rights or when, as claimed by the defense, we are talking about public order and safety, the norms protecting the exercise of the authoritative powers of the powers of the State are extremely rigorous and as such must be respected”, explains Bisagna again.

“Here we have witnessed conduct that has skipped any procedural norm – adds the lawyer – There has been a lack of any administrative provision or any act that had a minimum semblance of legality. And I am referring to what happens from the moment there is the order of the TAR that suspends the decree prohibiting transit and disembarkation. From that moment on we have not witnessed the exercise, in compliance, of the limits of political/administrative action aimed at guaranteeing public order and safety. We are witnessing inappropriate conduct that had as its sole declared objective, to prevent migrants from setting foot in Italy. These are conducts, these are facts disconnected from any form of legal exercise of the authoritarian power of the State, this is the main crux of the matter”. “It was not a simple irregularity. There was nothing. The communications were by text message, WhatsApp, even the vulnerability is perceived when in relation to the SAR event procedure, which as we know until 2019 was correctly codified, because there was a division of responsibilities between bodies of various administrations. The Coast Guard had the competence of coordinating rescue at sea, the activity of assigning the POS was concerted with a technical body, such as the Department of Civil Liberties and Immigration of the Ministry of the Interior. The political motive does not exist”, concludes the lawyer of Sud Sud, Giorgio Bisagna.

“Once rescued by the NGO, Musa spent 17 days on board the Open Arms before being allowed to disembark by decision of the Juvenile Court. 17 days that were hell, without the possibility of having psychological support, without being able to provide medical care or personal hygiene”. This is what the lawyer Serena Romano, the legal representative of Musa, one of the 147 shipwrecked people rescued by the Open Arms in August 2019. The young man was 15 years old at the time. And today he came to court for the first time. “At the time, Mussa was 15 years old, he was traveling alone, without family, on a very small wooden boat, 12 meters long by 2 meters wide, with 55 people on board. The boat’s engine was broken. This boat was taking on water, it was tilted at the front: as we have seen in previous hearings, it was a boat with a very high risk of capsizing on which, in addition to Musa, 20 minors and 2 newborns were traveling – says the lawyer – The boy left the country at 12, he arrived in Libya with his uncle, who later passed away. The guardian told us that his conditions were not good: he had scars all over his body. He was repeatedly hit with sticks on the soles of his feet until his bones broke”.

“Once he arrived, Musa wanted to play football, but the fractures he suffered in the Libyan concentration camps prevented him from doing so. He has scars on his hands due to the application of electrodes, he found himself in a room, hearing the screams of torture knowing that it would be his turn later. He lived for 3 years in Libya in these conditions. Musa is terrified of the sea: because he risked dying – Romano continued – He was forced by the defendant’s decisions to remain 17 days, unjustified, at sea with the fear of being taken back to Libya. In addition to the requests made previously, I also ask that the defendant provide financial compensation”.

“We are facing an undeclared war. 30 thousand migrants have died in the last five years and here the defendant speaks of border defense, almost as if we were facing the Normandy landings. The reference to Article 52 of the Constitution is incongruous and offensive. There is a load of intentionality on the part of the defendant outside the lines of political behavior”. These are the words of the lawyer Armando Sorrentino, legal representative of theAssociation of Italian Jurists.

Good morning and solidarity with the magistrates

During a break, lawyer Giulia Bongiorno, Salvini’s lawyer, is keen to say: “We must firmly condemn any type of invective, threat and aggression. It is obvious that on my part there is solidarity towards the magistrates who receive threats”, after the threats that reached the three prosecutors in the trial.

“The reiteration of the decree would have been a clear and impracticable legal absurdity. The conditions of the Open Arms vessel were difficult, with the conditions of over 140 people who found themselves in a restricted space, with toilets that were increasingly becoming unfit to perform their function, with people on board who were escaping from their reality, from the conditions of imprisonment in Libya with the suffering that have been described to us. Suffering of a physical, psychological and personal nature. In front of these people, without any defense, crowded together in that August heat in desperate conditions, stands the public security authority, at its top, which, outside of any regulatory provision, in clear violation of article 13 of the Constitution, decides to deprive of freedom the people who found themselves in those conditions”, says the lawyer Arturo Salerni in the courtroom, “We are faced with the exercise of a power that contrasts with the fundamental principles of our legal system, with the guarantees of the people to the protection of the primary asset of personal freedom, as well as in that condition of serious opposition to humanitarian law also contained in the conventions of the law of the sea”.

Trial adjourned to October 18

The trial has been adjourned to October 18 for the defense speeches. Then the President Roberto Murgia will indicate another date for the possible replies and the Council Chamber. Between the end of October and the beginning of November. (by Elvira Newfoundland)