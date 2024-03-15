Nearly 200 tons of humanitarian aid are about to arrive in the besieged Gaza Strip on the ship of the Spanish NGO Open Arms. Three days ago, the ship left Cyprus in a new maritime corridor that seeks to allow the delivery of supplies to counteract the widespread famine that the Palestinian enclave is experiencing. Now the challenge will be the disembarkation and distribution of said aid. In other news. and pending a new agreement between the parties, Hamas has proposed a two-phase truce to end the war.

Humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives by sea. The trucks that enter through Rafah or the boxes dropped from the air are not enough to alleviate the humanitarian crisis that the population of the enclave is going through due to the Israeli offensive that has been going on for more than five months.

“I want help for my children. I want them to live and not die of hunger. The only thing they eat are wild plants, there is no bread. Nothing to eat in Gaza,” says Abu Issa Ibrahim Filfil, 35, who was displaced by the His story is replicated throughout the Gazan population: a fight to survive, first between explosions and hunger.

There is almost nothing in the markets. Even, he said, “if there was something, we don't have money to buy it.” From the coast of the Gaza Strip, Abu Issa watches with hope the arrival of the Open Arms ship that set sail from Cyprus last Tuesday.

Along with him, another group of Palestinians, entire families, gathered this Friday, March 15, on the coast, which is covered in rubble, to observe the arrival. Open Arms is a partner of the US charity World Central Kitchen, which has a team in Gaza building a jetty to unload the food.

Disembarkation and distribution, the challenge

The pilot program for the delivery of aid by sea has another challenge: the disembarkation and distribution of all the cargo. The Strip does not have a deep-water port, its entire coast is beach. The only one there was was destroyed several years ago. Furthermore, the West's promise to build a new one could take several months.

Hence the urgency to build a port, although not with the necessary characteristics, but functional for the disembarkation of the 200 tons of food.

In statements to the Spanish press, Oscar Camps, founder of Open Arms, explained that once the food is unloaded, World Central Kitchen will be in charge of distributing it to community kitchens. A job that he already does within the Palestinian territory with 65 soup kitchens throughout Gaza, where he has served 32 million meals since the start of the war.

The NGO's spokesperson, Linda Roth, reported that the ship brings rice, flour, lentils, beans, tuna and canned meat, as well as drinking water.

At first, aid will focus on the north of the enclave because the land distribution, which enters from the south, does not reach this area due to military restrictions. This week, only six trucks managed to pass directly to the north, where 300,000 Palestinians still survive.

A second humanitarian ship waiting

Constantinos Kombos, Foreign Minister of Cyprus, announced that there is another boat that is being loaded with food and is getting ready to leave. What is expected is authorization from the Israeli authorities and a successful completion of the landing of the Open Arms.

The two organizations participating in this complex mission, as well as the authorities of Cyprus, hope that the maritime corridor will be established permanently to stop the hunger of the Palestinians and that more ships, including from other countries, can arrive.

WCK's team in Cyprus is loading another boat with hundreds of tons of food bound for Gaza. The boat will be the second to set sail as part of the maritime corridor we've opened alongside international partners so Palestinians get as much support as possible.#ChefsForThePeople pic.twitter.com/KkwUAmzQRL — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 14, 2024



The Gaza Ministry of Health has recorded at least 27 deaths from malnutrition and dehydration in recent weeks, most of them children. International Human Rights organizations point out that the delivery of aid, by sea and air, is less efficient when distributing the enormous amount of aid needed in Gaza.

They demand that Israel increase the number of trucks entering Gaza and guarantee their transit by land. This after altercations with several convoys due to the desperation of the Palestinians to obtain some food. In addition, they urge that supply distribution points not be attacked.





Palestinian authorities have accused Israeli forces of several attacks on groups of civilians near distribution points.

In one of them, more than 100 people were killed and on the last day another 20 Palestinians were killed by an air attack on the Kuwait roundabout, in the northern Gaza City, where they were waiting for the distribution of humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 31,490 people have been killed by the Israeli offensive since the start of the escalation.

Hamas proposes a two-phase truce

A peace agreement in the Strip was diluted after the failure of talks between the parties and mediators to achieve a truce before the start of Ramadan, which began on March 10. However, this Friday a new Hamas proposal was made known that seeks a cessation of hostilities.

The group sent Israel a new truce agreement that is divided into two phases with the central objective of permanently ending the war.

The first part has to do with greater flexibility in the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages. According to sources cited by EFE, Hamas is willing to release all Israeli “women, children, the sick and elderly,” kidnapped on October 7, in exchange for between 700 and 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.







In the agreement that was being discussed before Ramadan, the pact would include the exchange of 40 hostages held by the group that controls Gaza for 404 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. In addition, they would release all “female soldiers” who are captive, in exchange for another 100 Palestinian prisoners who have a life sentence.

Once this first stage ends, which does not have a duration period, it would move on to the next phase: establishing a date for a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave. In this second phase, the rest of the Israeli hostages would also be released.

Although there is not yet a total rejection of the agreement, Israel has again indicated that the proposal “is unrealistic.”

Benjamin Netanyahu insists on the return of all hostages without conditions and remains firm in his promise to “end” Hamas. In the coming days, the Government of Israel will take a definitive position on the new proposal from the group that controls the Gaza Strip. While mediators, like Egypt, hope to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in a few more days.

With Reuters, AFP, AP, local media.