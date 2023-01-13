“I risk up to 15 years in prison for defending Italy and its borders, saving lives and enforcing the law”: Matteo Salvini speaks to his followers on Facebook before entering the Bunker Hall of the Ucciardone in Palermo, where he resumes today the trial for the Open Arms case.

The then Minister of the Interior is accused of kidnapping people and refusing official documents, for not having authorized the disembarkation of 147 migrants aboard the NGO ship in August 2019. Also in the courtroom were former prime minister Giuseppe Conte and former ministers Luigi Di Maio and Luciana Lamorgese, heard as prosecution witnesses.

The then Prime Minister reconstructed the atmosphere of those days: “I don’t remember the conversations with Minister Salvini. But let’s talk about a logical deduction. We were in the announced phase of the government crisis, I would rule out a greater opportunity for dialogue given the climate that had established”.

Conte did not spare attacks on the leader of the League: “I was annoyed by the fact that a letter that was aimed at solving a problem had been circulated by the recipient without asking the sender for authorization. There was an incandescent climate with respect to an electoral competition that could be imminent and the intention was to represent a Prime Minister who was weak on the immigration phenomenon while the Interior Minister had a rigorous position, this was the political climate of that period”.

Palazzo Chigi urged the Viminale “to disembark the minors on board the Open Arms because in my opinion it was an issue to be resolved beyond everything”. Answering questions from Deputy Prosecutor Marzia Sabella, Conte added: “The agreement reached in 2018 between Italy and the other European countries did not include a condition linked to the disembarkation of migrants. They could easily disembark, there was no prejudicial opinion nor have I ever asked one”.

And he denied the rumors raised by Salvini about the possible presence of terrorists on board: “I have never heard of the danger of the presence of terrorists on the Open Arms nor of dangerous weapons. I’ve never seen a situation like this before.”

Oscar Camps, the founder of Open Arms, was also in the classroom. On Twitter he writes: “The NGOs of the sea have been investigated, defamed, hindered, blocked for seven years, yet so far the only suspect is the former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini”. The defense of the leader of the League goes to the counterattack: “Was your policy to achieve the objective of redistribution before the landing?” asks the lawyer Giulia Bongiorno.

Conte replies: “The optimal solution was an immediate response from Europe, but I have never argued, either publicly or privately, that without the redistribution of migrants, the pos could not be granted, that is, the safe haven”.

Bongiorno asks again: “How come in the letters to Salvini he only asked for the disembarkation of minors and not all?”. And Conte: “I wanted to implement a moral suasion towards the minister, who had the utmost rigidity on migrants, I believed that at least on minors his position was without justification”.

Salvini in his defense statement argued that the ship should have docked in Malta, Spain or Tunisia: “They are the first countries contacted and informed by Open Arms after the rescue operations. Italy had no competence and no obligation with reference to all the rescues carried out by the Spanish ship Open Arms as they took place completely outside its areas of pertinence”.