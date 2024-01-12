“With me as Minister of the Interior there were no migrants who died at sea”. This was stated by Matteo Salvini at the Open Arms trial, which is being held in front of the Palermo court and in which he is accused of kidnapping and refusal of official documents for having denied disembarkation to 147 migrants in August 2019, in his declarations spontaneous. “I am proud to say that when I was Minister of the Interior there was no tragic episode involving migrants, unlike what happened later – he said – The Government's policy was to combat human trafficking and involve the 'Europe”.

The leader of the League Matteo Salvini said this in spontaneous declarations at the trial underway before the Palermo court, which sees him accused of kidnapping and refusal of official documents for having denied disembarkation to 147 migrants rescued in sea ​​in August 2019 from the ship of the Spanish NGO Open Arms.

“Here is the Palermo court – the minister posted on Instagram – ready to speak in the bunker courtroom at the trial which sees me risking 15 years in prison for having, as Minister of the Interior, defended the security and borders of my country. With my head held high, proud of what I did.”

“We are here today to talk, and I do so in total serenity, about something that I have done as my duty to defend the country and its dignity, its rules and its borders with the result that is dearest to me, which is not it is the 90 percent reduction in landings and having saved the country hundreds of millions or having collaborated in the arrest of smugglers, but it was that in those two summers of 2018 and 2019, the number of dead and missing absolutely reduced and this is something I am proud of”, underlined the minister in his 59 minute speech, also recalling that “when I was Minister of the Interior, landings were reduced by 90%. Fewer departures means fewer deaths, less drama and less money for traffickers.”