Open Arms, Salvini updates his book “Controvento” after the request for conviction

The Open Arms case is shaking up not only politics and justice, but also publishing. The Deputy Prime Minister Matthew Salviniinvolved in the process, after the request by the Palermo prosecutors for a six-year prison sentence for the failure to disembark migrants, he updates his book “Against the wind“. A text published for Piemme by Mondadori in April, which now also contains a further extract entitled “Trial of an Italian“.

“The following pages, courtesy of the publisher, are an update of two chapters of Matteo Salvini’s book “Controvento” published by Piemme by Mondadori Libri SpA in 2024″, it is explained. “The left and the prosecutors of Palermo want Matthew Salvini in jail. His crime? Having stopped the landings, reducing the tragedies at sea. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister recounts the incredible Open Arms affair: an affair without precedent in the entire West”, we read in the introduction to the 13 pages made available by the leader of the League.

“I’m telling you this incredible story,” writes the deputy prime minister and leader of the League in a passage of the 13 pages in which, a note explains, “he tells what happened in the summer of 2019 and reiterates the many opacities in the conduct of the NGOs.” “The process – Salvini states – it is worth remembering, began with the vote in Parliament. After the government crisis that had caused the League to split with the 5 Star Movement, the M5S had joined forces with the left (including Renzi) to throw me to the judiciary. A minister on trial, not for stealing, but for respecting the electoral program with which we had won the 2018 elections”.

There are thirteen cases, according to Matteo Salvini, similar to that of Open Arms for which the Palermo prosecutors have requested his 6-year sentence, “which does not appear to have triggered any prosecutor’s office”. The deputy prime minister and leader of the League lists them himself, in “Trial of an Italian”.

Salvini recalls the interrogation “in the bunker courtroom of Ucciardone in Palermo, when my lawyer Giulia Bongiorno asked questions to Marc Reig Creus, commander of the Open Arms who at the time of the clash with the Italian government was under investigation for aiding illegal immigration (he later came out clean)”. And he notes how “in the same hours in which the commander was making embarrassing statements in the Sicilian courtroom, Doctors Without Borders denounced: “113 still on Geo Barents after 12 days”. Twelve days. More than those charged to me. There is no record of the Interior Minister at the time, Luciana Lamorgese, being reported».

“I want to be specific – he continues -, listing episodes that do not appear to have triggered any prosecutor’s office”. And he indicates thirteen cases, from 2019 to 2022, which concern the ships of various NGOs, Ocean VikingSea Watch 4, Geo Barents, Open Arms 1, Humanity 1, with the number of days that passed from the first request for a Pos (safe port) to the disembarkation of the migrants. It ranges from 4 to 16 days, and for each of these cases, he explains, “I am not aware that criminal proceedings have been opened for ministerial crimes”.

“I am sure that the judges in Palermo will certainly be more balanced than my colleague Apostolico. After all, for a case similar to the Open Arms, I have already been acquitted in Catania. ‘No case to answer’ for having slowed down the disembarkation of some immigrants from the Gregoretti ship. For the preliminary hearing judge ‘the fact did not exist. Even the prosecutors had requested no case to answer. It was May 2021. I love to remember Article 52 of the Constitution. “The defense of the homeland is a sacred duty of the citizen”. I did it and I would do it again”. Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League Matteo Salvini thus concludes the new chapters of “Controvento”.

Salvini recalls that on August 25, 2018, at the Catania dock, while “the Diciotti ship was floating off the coast of Sicily, with some immigrants on board”, “the social centers had mobilized to insult the police. Among them, in the front rows, was Judge Iolanda Apostolico, who became famous at the end of 2023 for having rejected the Cutro decree with the effect of putting some illegal immigrants back into circulation, illegal immigrants that the Meloni government had decided to hold in expulsion centers”. “Tell me – continues the deputy prime minister -: a judge openly hostile to centre-right line on immigrationcan you calmly judge a centre-right measure on immigration?”.