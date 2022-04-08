The open arms trial against Matteo Salvini, accused of kidnapping and refusal of official documents for having left 147 migrants on the Spanish ship of the NGO Open Arms in August 2019, ended after more than twelve hours. The trial was postponed to next May 13th. “I wrote a text message to Minister Cartabia to tell her that today I was unable to attend the summit on the reform of the CSM, together with the lawyer Giulia Bongiorno, because we have been engaged in a hearing since this morning in the courtroom”, said Matteo Salvini, during a short pause in the Open Arms trial. Today the summit with the minister jumped precisely due to the absence of the League. All postponed, as it seems, to tomorrow at noon. For an online summit.

“Staying thirteen hours in the courtroom for a political trial is quite bizarre …”, Matteo Salvini told Adnkronos at the end of the open Arms hearing. “With all the problems that our country is experiencing, spending a full day of work in the court where the Mafiosi are tried is shameful, from my point of view”. Thus the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini leaving the bunker classroom in Palermo.