If “on September 15 Richard Gere will come” to testify at the Open Arms trial underway in Palermo “I will call my mum who was very passionate about cinema. We will answer with Lino Banfi…”. This is the joke of the minister and deputy premier Matteo Salviniinterviewed by Bruno Vespa at ‘Forum in Masseria’.

“I have been on trial for years for defending the borders, dignity and laws of my country. I have read that the accusation will also bring Richard Gere to testify, which I don’t know what added value it can have. I hope that this trial does not turn into a farce and a trial against Italy because entering Italy must require compliance with the rules as in all other countries in the world,” he later told reporters.