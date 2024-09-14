Open Arms, Salvini: “My trial is a revenge of the left”

“It is a political responsibility of the left, which has decided to take revenge on me by sending me to trial. A desperate move, by those who do not know how to win at the polls and therefore try to eliminate their rivals through legal means. A film already seen with Silvio Berlusconi and that we are seeing – in some respects – even with Donald Trump“.

He states this in an interview with the newspaper “Free“, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, and leader of the Alloy, Matthew Salviniregarding the trial, in Palermo, for which he is accused of kidnapping, relating to the affair of the Open Arms vessel.

“The League has already planned a mobilization in hundreds of Italian cities over the next two weekends – including a signature collection – to support the idea that the Palermo trial it is not a trial of the secretary of the League or of the former minister, but a trial of Italy and of the coherence of those who did what they promised”, he concludes Salvini.

Government: Salvini, united majority, left will be disappointed

Relationships with Forza Italia? “I’m sure they understood that some reforms like the Ius Scholae – that is, easy citizenship – are not a priority for a country that grants one of the highest numbers of citizenships on the continent. Instead, the League will propose the withdrawal of citizenship from immigrants who commit crimes in Italy. Open doors for those who integrate and respect our laws and our culture, closed ports for everyone else”, he continues Salvini.

And he warns the opposition parties: “If the left thinks of splitting the majoritywill be disappointed. This is demonstrated by the many measures we are working on. I am also thinking of the return of the grade in conduct and of the evaluations at school, up to the ban on cell phones in class. And again, speaking of road safetyto the withdrawal of the license for those who use drugs and for those who abandon animals. Up to the license plate, helmet and insurance for those who travel on a scooter. Next week, in the Chamber, we will ask for the establishment of a table on chemical castration while in bill security we intend to toughen interventions against illegal occupations and against women who use pregnancy to commit crimes”.