Open Arms, Salvini on trial

Matteo Salvini chooses Quarta Repubblica to tell his version of the Open Arms case. The leader of the League, accused in Palermo for the failure to disembark over 100 migrants in 2019, he is not afraid of the six-year prison sentence requested by the prosecutors.



“It’s embarrassing, it’s not a political trial against Salvini but against Italy. I would do again tomorrow what I did: defend the pride of Italy”, said the deputy prime minister. “It was hard for me to explain to my children what was happening,” he added.

According to Salvini, this is an attempt to “to put this government in difficulty, and then they attack me.” A position that has been interpreted by many as a poisonous reference towards Giovanni Toti, the former Ligurian governor investigated for corruption and recently reached an agreement with the Genoa prosecutor’s office.

“I believe in the judiciary, I try to say it without smiling too much. But there is a politicized part of justice, there are magistrates and prosecutors who do politics”added the Vice President of the Council.

There was no shortage of attacks on political opponents. “I hope that someone on the left will be ashamed. It’s one thing to challenge me in the municipalities or regions, it’s another thing to try to send me to jail because they can’t defeat me because Italians trust me. It’s something embarrassing, I couldn’t do it”. The trial of the leader of the League, in fact, was possible because in February 2020 the tribunal of ministers, made up of a commission of senators at the time with a centre-left majority, authorised the prosecutors to investigate.

“I’m moving on, tomorrow I’ll be in the office, then I’ll go to Genoa to inaugurate the Boat Show. I’m smiling but peacefully pissed off”, but in the event of a conviction in the Open Arms trial, would there be practical consequences? “Not immediately.”It would be a dangerous precedent, but not for me who have broad shoulders. If I were afraid I would not be the secretary of the League”, he added. “If they sentenced me to the six years requested, which are not even given to a rapist, I would end up in prison for at least two years. I would feel sorry for my children, for my partner and for my family”, he concluded.