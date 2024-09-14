“The crazy prosecutor should go to jail”. Elon Musk defends Matteo Salvini and accuses the Palermo prosecutor which calls for 6 years in prison for the leader of the League in the Open Arms trial. As Interior Minister in the first government led by Giuseppe Conte, according to the prosecution, Salvini would have been guilty of kidnapping and refusal to perform official duties for having prevented, five years ago, the landing of 147 migrants in Lampedusa.

For Musk, who learned the news thanks to a tweet from an X user, “that crazy prosecutor should go to prison for 6 years.” “It’s madness,” Musk responded to another user who submitted an article about the trial. The tycoon has long taken clear positions on immigration, aligning himself in the United States with Donald Trump’s line and criticizing the Joe Biden administration’s approach to managing the southern border with Mexico.