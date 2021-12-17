Open Arms, Salvini in the courtroom for the trial gives reason toEconomist: “Draghi remains premier”

The League leader and former Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini arrived in the classroom bunker of the Pagliarelli prison, a Palermo, for the second hearing of the trial Open Arms, with the accusation of kidnapping and refusal of official documents for the case of the ship of the ong Spanish who in August 2019, after saving 147 migrants, remained at sea for days, waiting for the landing in Lampedusa, does not forget the other game in progress in Rome: the one for the Quirinale.

“It is right that the Prime Minister Draghi continue, it is not easy that if you move a pawn then everything remains as it is. And then what do we do, we prolong the state of emergency until March and then in January Draghi goes away? I make the effort to stay with the Democratic Party and Draghi goes away? “, Declares the leader of the League.‘Economist ( read the comment of the British weekly here ) “Draghi remains prime minister, I absolutely agree”.

While on the other name running at the Quirinale, Silvio Berlusconi, recognizes the legitimacy of the candidacy. And on the table with the secretaries he declares: “I would do it between Christmas and New Year, as soon as there is the okay to the maneuver”, he says again on the issue of the Hill, asking to “hurry up, with a candidate who is elected if not by all, by a large majority “.