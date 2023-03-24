Open Arms, Salvini trial postponed to April 21st

After more than nine hours of hearing in the bunker hall of the Ucciardone in Palermo, sled to the next April 21st the deposition of Oscar Camps in the Open Arms trial against Minister Matteo Salviniaccused of kidnapping and refusal of official documents.

The same founder of the Spanish NGO, however, had within the day clarified the expectations of the offended party: “I expect justice from this trial. And that this contempt for the life we ​​are witnessing finally ceases once and for all. The real problem is the lack of rescue at sea – adds Camps – As we saw in 2016 and 2017, everything has changed since 2018: politics has changed in Italy but so has the attitude of the Coast Guard. Humanitarian landings have become enemies of Italy and it seems that we are responsible for all the problems of the country, but the reality is what is outside”.

Open Arms, Salvini’s defense: “There was no water in the boat”

The hearing was filled with moments of tension between the prosecution and the defence, and mainly the consultants from the defence from the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport: “I exclude that the boat had water insideor, even when the vessel is emptied, it re-emerges and can be seen in a perfect state of buoyancy, the engines still worked, and the buoyancy situation has always been judged positively”. The reference is to the barge with 55 people on board which on 1st August of 2019 was rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms. “The boat was in stable floating trim, therefore, there is a discrepancy with the events recorded in the navigation diary” declared the consultants Massimo Finelli and Maurizio Palmese.

The ship of Open Arms on August 1, 2019, he reached the boat with 55 migrants on board “despite the incorrect indication of the Alarm phone”. “Two Alarm phone emails arrived – explain the two consultants Massimo Finelli and Maurizio Palmese – and one was incorrect. Yet even before the Alarm phone the Open Arms ship was heading in that direction”. Therefore, according to Salvini’s defense, it is plausible that Open Arms already knew in advance the position of the boat then rescued. Then the two consultants add: “It is the boat that is approaching Open Arms, makes a turn. And then there will be the disembarkation with rubber dinghies”.

Open Arms, the submarine commander come, Oliva: “The submarine was not equipped for rescue operations”

The Commander of the Navy Stefano Oliva, on the other hand, had thus declared: “The crossing of Open Arms was absolutely random as it operated in the quadrant of our competence. Open Arms was also followed by us for about 17 hours starting on August 1st. The submarine – he added – communicates only with the submarine operations center when it is on a mission. From this, the information may be transferred to other bodies in charge, always referable to the Navy”. The Venuti followed the NGO’s boat after it increased speed suddenly changing course and has then “followed” the operations of transfer and transshipment of migrants from the boat through the fast means, to the Open Arms”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

