Open Arms trial, damages for both NGOs and shipwrecked people in focus

Civil parties against the leader of the Carroccio. Asking the Court to recognize civil liability, in addition to criminal liability, for Matthew Salvini accused of kidnapping and refusal to perform official duties in the trial Open Arms and for which the prosecutor requested six years of prison, the civil party lawyers, in today’s hearing, requested a total sum of over 1 million euros in damages towards their clients, both individual castaways and associations and non-governmental organizations. In particular, one castaway asked 50 thousand euros of compensation. All the civil parties have reported themselves to the requests that the Prosecutor’s Office has made in a very detailed manner both on the reconstruction of the factsboth on the legal provisions that have been violated by the accused.

The prosecutor asked six years in prison for Salviniaccused of kidnapping and refusal to perform official duties. “The terrible stories of those who were held hostage on the ship for many days in inhumane conditions also emerged, people who came from hellish realities in their migratory journeys, especially from Libyan camps which are places of torture – added the lawyer – In Italy they found themselves waiting for what was a necessary act as provided for by international conventions and Italian law”. We trust in the ruling of the Court, we believe that there are all the conditions to affirm the criminal liability of the then Interior Minister“, said Open Arms lawyer Arturo Salerni.