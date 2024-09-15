Open Arms, political reactions after the request for a 6-year sentence for Salvini

“It is incredible that a minister of the Italian Republic risks 6 years in prison for having carried out his job in defending the borders of the Nation, as required by the mandate received from the citizens. Transforming the duty to protect the Italian borders from illegal immigration into a crime is a very serious precedent”. Thus the Prime Minister Georgia Meloni writes on his social channels after the request of the Palermo prosecutor to condemn the deputy prime minister Matthew Salvini six in prison at the Open Arms trial.

But that’s not all. The deputy prime minister and foreign minister also intervenes to help the Lega member Antonio Tajani: “Matteo Salvini did his duty as Minister of the Interior to defend legality. Asking for 6 years in prison for this reason seems an unreasonable choice and, what’s more, without any legal basis”. “The indictment of the Palermo prosecutors has a strong political flavour. The protection of the human rights of individuals, however absolute, must always be balanced with the defence of general interests that also protect other human rights. The judgement on prevalence is a purely political judgement and not a judicial one”. Thus on X the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditare. “The request of the public prosecutor of the Palermo trial against Salvini, to whom we extend our full solidarity for having guaranteed the security of the country as Minister of the Interior, is absurd and unfounded. The request is a political act that has no legal basis, but we know that the political use of justice is an ancient disease of this country, of which Berlusconi was the main victim”, writes Gaspari.

Schlein: “Giorgia Meloni’s intervention is inappropriate”

According to the secretary of the Democratic Party, however Elly Schlein “the intervention of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni” on the request for conviction was “very inappropriate.” “We believe that the executive and judicial powers are separate and autonomous. It is a principle called separation of powers. Therefore, institutional respect would require not commenting on open trials.” And, he adds, “it is surprising that while today he found the time to comment on the Salvini trial, since yesterday he has not yet uttered a word on Giovanni Toti’s plea bargain.”

But not only politics. Even the owner of Tesla and X, among others, intervenes in the case: “That crazy prosecutor should be the one who goes to prison for 6 years, this is crazy”, he writes Elon Musk on social media.