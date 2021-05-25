One week of confinement. One week of opening. One week of lockdown and one of opening … and so on. Since June 2020, the regime of Nicolás Maduro has applied in Venezuela a plan of strict and short quarantines, followed by short and controlled reopening, in which they call the “7 + 7 Plan” against the coronavirus.

The decision of the Argentine government to “close” for 9 days to stop the peak of infections and the wave of deaths in the country could be the beginning of a series of intermittent closings and openings throughout the winter, while trying to advance vaccination; a system that, if carried out, is reminiscent of the Venezuelan recipe of 7 + 7.

Maduro’s plan

When Venezuela enters the seven days of closure, only workers in the health, food and security sector are allowed to circulate with their respective safe-conducts.

In the days of easing, ten economic sectors They can return to activity, but very specific time restrictions are set for each of them.

Nicolás Maduro in a government act today, in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo: EFE

At first, when the pandemic gave the first blows in the region, the week of restrictions was strictly observed.

The radical week was rigorously applied, although exceptions were made in popular areas and it was modified in some holidays days.

But more than a year into the pandemic and in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus more severe than the first, the lack of rigor with which the restriction measures are applied experts are concerned, who see 7 + 7 as a political plan more than sanitary.

The third week of May 2021 was a radical quarantine in Caracas, but, in the streets, the flow of people was moderate and normal traffic.

A paramedic performs the medical report of a patient who is recovering at home from covid-19, in Caracas. Photo: EFE

Although it has been shown that paralyzing social activity it serves To prevent contagions, the 7 + 7 plan has been better implemented in areas where there are better economic resources.

Political scientist Carmen Beatriz Fernández explained to DW that “by lowering the socioeconomic scale, people find it difficult accept confinement because they live day to day working informally, so the scope works in a very limited way and in middle and upper class strata ”.

The origins

It was on June 5 of last year when the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, announced the particular system on TV.

“Seven days of work plus seven days of quarantine. But it must be a rigorous quarantine, disciplined“he ordered.

Without giving too many details, Rodríguez explained that the scheme had been adopted after learning about the recommendations of the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research and the government’s Health Commission. Recommendations that nobody could check.

A balance between health and economy

What Rodríguez did not say is that the system is very similar to the Israeli model that it proposes that people work in cycles of two weeks, with ten days of quarantine and four days of going to work and school; better known as system 10-4.

Mundo Uri Alon, professor of Biology and one of the researchers who developed the Israeli model explained to BBC Mundo that it is “a middle way that offers a balance between health and economy. “

The 10-4 model seeks to take advantage of the call virus latency period, the three days that it is believed that pass from when a person is infected until he can infect others.

Someone who was infected during their period of activity, would not develop the symptoms or the ability to infect until they were back to the isolation phase. If the disease manifests, the confinement should be prolonged, which would prevent it from infecting others.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

But Israel is not Venezuela. The first has practically defeated the coronavirus with a mass vaccination plan that is pioneering in the world, while in the region vaccines are scarce or they arrive by dropper.

National and international organizations point out that Venezuela is the country in Latin America with the lowest number of vaccinated people, a figure that the government has not facilitated.

.There is also no certainty about the number of vaccines that reached the country.

Maduro ensures mass immunization of the population for August. But the vaccine figures that the country would currently have received vary depending on who is speaking. And they range from 930 thousand to almost one and a half million. Venezuela has a population of more than 28.5 million population.

A health worker opens a package with several doses of Sputnik V, in Caracas. Photo: dpa

Droplets

The opposition criticizes the regime for improvising and using drugs without any type of endorsement such as “carvativir”, a “medicine” without scientific endorsement made in the Caribbean country

These are drops that Maduro presented in January and that he said “neutralize covid-19 by 100% when used every four hours“And that despite the criticism it received they would continue to be used in certain parts of the country.

Presented as a powerful antiviral by the government, the Carvativir or Cimofenol it is actually a substance present in essential oils, such as those of oregano and thyme. It can be used as a flavoring agent in food and different cosmetic products. And it is used in homeopathic medicine.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

Another difference with Israel is that the 7-7 system of the Venezuelan government does not fit with the estimated latency period of the virus, since a week is enough time for someone contract it, incubate it and transmit it.

Beyond the effectiveness of the plan (no one really knows the true figures of infections and deaths in Venezuela), the country has a precarious health system and a economy in shambles, factors that do not contribute to combat the pandemic.

The Pan American Health Organization considers Venezuela one of the Latin American countries most vulnerable Faced with the pandemic and the National Hospital Survey, which is prepared annually by the organization Doctors for Health, detected important shortcomings in medical centers.

With more than 2,400 deceased due to coronavirus and an average of between 800 to 1,000 infected daily, Venezuela is one of the countries with one of the infection rates lower, with 54.3 infected per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, health experts suggest that the official figures are not the real ones, and that the cases could easily multiply by 10.

Drafting Clarín

ap