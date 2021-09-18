Two weeks before the 31st anniversary of German reunification on October 3, the open-air exhibition “Unity Expo” begins in Halle an der Saale on Saturday (10:00 am).

Halle an der Saale – Saxony-Anhalt’s head of government and Federal Council President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) and Mayor Egbert Geier (SPD) open the four and a half kilometer tour. Because of the corona pandemic, the festival planned for the 31st anniversary with hundreds of thousands of visitors was canceled, as was the case last year, and replaced by city-wide presentations.

The federal states, the federal constitutional organs, the special exhibition “1700 years of Jewish life in Germany”, the city of Halle and the German armed forces will present themselves at the “Unity Expo”. There are 34 event cubes, which were designed by the exhibitors, spread across the hall. In addition, there are three culinary weekends with typical regional specialties of the countries until the national holiday.

hex / cfm