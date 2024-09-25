Sam Altman, head of the artificial intelligence company Open AI, has advocated the construction of huge data centers with huge power requirements in the White House, which will help the USA secure technological progress ahead of China and allow the use of complex AI models. As Bloomberg further reports, Open AI presented an analysis to leading government officials that highlighted the advantages of large data centers for technological progress and national security. However, they must be fed by power plants with an output of 5 gigawatts. A conventional nuclear power plant has an output of 1 gigawatt of electricity. The apparently envisaged five to seven mega data centers alone would require around a third of America’s nuclear energy capacity.