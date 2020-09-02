In the Samara region, a criminal case has been initiated against an employee who brought a fake sick leave certificate of temporary disability to the personnel department. A little earlier in Voronezh, as many as seven such criminal cases were opened – employees who wanted to skip at the expense of the employer ordered sick leaves on the Internet, but they turned out to be fakes. According to experts, most often in such cases, the employee is obliged to reimburse the company from his salary. However, lawyers remind: in the worst case, the purchase of a fake document can turn into criminal liability. Izvestia sorted out the details.

Criminal case for order

The Kinel police in the Samara region received information from a representative of a local organization about a possible falsification of a sick leave for temporary disability, which the employee had previously presented to the personnel department. As a result of the examination of the document by employees of the internal affairs bodies, it was established that it was fake.

According to law enforcement officers, the 24-year-old citizen who presented a fictitious document was not previously prosecuted. However, according to the results of the check, excited a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Use of a knowingly forged document”), and now a young person can face up to two years in prison.

Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

Just a month earlier, according to the materials of inspections by the prosecutor’s office of the Kominternovsky district of Voronezh, excited seven criminal cases of forgery of sick leave. The check was started after the appeal of the manager of the Voronezh regional branch of the Social Insurance Fund of the Russian Federation. As a result of the investigation, the law enforcement bodies established that the Voronezh city polyclinics No. 3 or No. 4 did not issue the sick leave certificates indicated in the case. In fact, enterprising workers bought them online. As a result, seven criminal cases were initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Acquisition of a knowingly forged official document”).

A couple thousand and a day of waiting

Today, buying a sick leave, including retroactively, is not a problem. To find the appropriate organization, you just need to drive in the appropriate query in any search engine. As one of the Moscow companies (the coordinates are at the disposal of the editorial office), which deals with the preparation of sick leave and medical certificates, promises that it is extremely easy to draw up such a document for anyone. And the service itself is extremely attractive, because if there is a sick leave, the employer will have to pay for the day the employee missed. According to the information on the website, all certificates of incapacity for work will be issued in accordance with the license for examination of the incapacity for work and certified by real doctors. However, when asked by the Izvestia correspondent about how it is possible to verify the authenticity of such a document, the company’s representative advised only to study the reviews on their web page.

Photo: Pixabay

In another company (the coordinates are at the disposal of the editorial office), Izvestia was told that a sick leave for a week would cost 2,400 rubles, and its production time would be just one day. The courier will bring the document itself. According to the interlocutor, a special service was made for the “quivering” clients who are afraid of responsibility for a fake sick leave – payment upon receipt. According to the company’s idea, having seen the document live, buyers will have no doubts about its authenticity.

Easy to detect

It is possible to verify the authenticity of the sick leave only with a more thorough check, Oleg Babich, head of the Confederation of Labor, a member of the Association “Lawyers for Labor Rights” of Russia, said in a conversation with Izvestia.

– For the purchase of a fake sick leave, you can get disciplinary action for absenteeism, up to and including dismissal. If law enforcement agencies are involved in this issue, such an employee may face administrative or criminal liability for the use of forged documents. In general, at present, it is rather stupid to buy sick leave: an employee buys this sick leave somewhere on the Internet, then presents it to the employer, and he provides the sick leave number to the Social Insurance Fund (FSS), and all this is immediately revealed with all the ensuing consequences, warns Babich.

In 90% of cases, personnel officers or people in charge of sick leave certificates have such a trained eye that they quickly recognize possible forged documents, and then, upon requests to the FSS, confirm their guesses as soon as possible, Olga said in an interview with Izvestia. Petrova. There is a special procedure in relation to documents on which payments are made if the employer doubts their authenticity. To begin with, he can find out at the medical institution, which is indicated in the document, whether a certificate of incapacity for work with such and such a number was really opened there, signed by such and such doctors. This is done even in cases where there are typos on the sheet, the expert added.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Igor Zarembo

– In general, the employer has six months for such clarifications. Consider a case where the employer has already paid the benefit. He does this from his own funds, and only then comes the refund in the form of taxes (that is, this amount is taken into account and in the next period you can pay a lower tax taking into account this amount). If the sheet is fake, the FSS will refuse to refund him – said Olga Petrova. – From this point on, the employer can conduct an investigation procedure: request a written explanation from the employee about where he got this sick leave from. Sometimes it happens that an employee used the services of a company on the Internet, where he was promised that these sick leave certificates would be official, but then it turned out that this was not so.

If the employee is to blame, and the sick leave money has already been paid, then, as a rule, he is offered to reimburse this money: when the amount of damage is less than the employee’s salary for a month, then this money is divided into five periods and 20% of this amount is withheld every month.

Only with a license

As a lawyer and expert on labor law Valentina Yakovleva said in a conversation with Izvestia, according to the law, in accordance with by order The Ministry of Health and Social Development, the issuance of a certificate of incapacity for work is carried out by a medical worker after the fact of the appeal and examination of a citizen, as well as the recording of data on his state of health in the medical record. In cases of outpatient treatment of a citizen, a certificate of incapacity for work is issued on the day of treatment. For inpatient treatment, the date of issue is the day of discharge from the hospital.

Such a document can be issued by the attending physicians of medical organizations, paramedics and dentists, the attending physicians of the clinics of research institutions (institutes), the main thing is the availability of a license for medical activities, including work on the examination of temporary disability.

Not all Internet sites sell fake sick leave certificates, but it is worth remembering that in the worst case, the purchase of fake documents can face criminal liability, stressed Valentina Yakovleva.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Igor Zarembo

– An employee who brings a fake sick leave may face criminal liability for st… 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation or st… 159.2 depending on the qualification of the crime. And, accordingly, the person who issued the document may also incur criminal liability, – noted Yakovleva. – Recently, workers, at least in Moscow, do not often resort to buying such documents: all this is quickly checked. I work with employers, and each of them, when an employee brings a sick leave, always checks.

Fund to help

As Izvestia was informed in the Social Insurance Fund, this certificate of incapacity for work has various ways of protecting the form.