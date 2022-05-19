TopGear just got out of the Opel Rocks-e. You can read our full test report in our July issue (in stores at the end of June); now the highlights.

Test object: Opel Rocks-e

Performance: tekno

Location: center of Amsterdam

Weather conditions: dry, wet, cool, oppressively hot, everything

Isn’t this actually a Citroen?

Good question – and yes. Only the Citroën Ami is not delivered in the Netherlands (it is in Belgium), and so Opel jumps into that gap with their version, the Rocks-e.

Is this actually a car?

No, it’s officially a microcar. It is limited to 45 km/h and may not be used on motorways or highways. That also means that you can drive it in the Netherlands from the age of sixteen, with an AM driver’s license.

A few specs and facts?

The Opel Rocks-e is a two-seater approximately 2.4 meters long and 1.4 meters wide, with a turning circle of 7.2 meters. It is (of course) fully electric, travels 75 kilometers and can be charged in four hours via a normal socket. It’s built so efficiently that its front and rear are the same. Just like its two doors – the driver’s opens in opposite directions.

Is it cheap?

In terms of construction? Yes, it’s all Dixie plastic. In terms of purchase? New. At least, it’s more expensive than, get it, three electric scooters. But a Birò costs almost twice as much – that is.

How does the Opel Rocks-e drive?

Nice! We bounced around Amsterdam with it and had loads of fun. He’s not fast, not very fast even, but he keeps up with the traffic. It is easy to operate and regenerates a little. The overview is good: you sit all the way in the back and can see everything around you. And above you, because a glass roof is standard. Fortunately, because otherwise you had to get off at the traffic lights.

What about luxury on board?

Uh, he’s absent. Your seats are vinyl, music and navigation can be controlled via your phone, there is a blower with two positions (on or off) and even the blinker stem does not click back after a bend. You put your luggage in front of your passenger. You fold the windows up, like a duck. Laugh.

What does the Opel Rocks-e cost?

8,499 euros, or 9,299 euros if you want this version with trendy hubcaps and yellow edges. You can also pay it per month – for 89 or 99 euros respectively – and it can be ordered online.

Read our full driving test of the Opel Rocks-e in TopGear Magazine 205 – in stores from 23 June!