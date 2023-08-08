Opel’s summer also passes through the offer of new packages dedicated to connected services. The German house has announced three, although only two will be available at the moment, that is Connect One and Connect Plus. Further on, Opel assures, the contents of will be revealed Connect Premium. Available for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, both packages are activated via the myOpel app or the Opel Connect store.

Connect One

The Connect One package includes the eCall service for emergencies, the B-Call service to receive roadside assistance and, via the myOpel app, offers vehicle status reports and information on the condition of the various systems.

Connect Plus

Available no additional costs for the first six monthsand offered for a limited period at the basic price of 60 euros per year, or 6 euros per month, without navigation system, and 100 euros per year, or 10 euros per month, with navigation services, Connect Plus it is a package with a wide range of services: from connected navigation to vehicle control functions via the app. There Live Navigation includes real-time traffic and weather information, searches for points of interest and parking, route planning set up via the app and, for electric models, a new EV Trip Planner that keeps you with charging time for calculate the best route.

Remote control

Also through the app, Connect Plus allows you to make actions remotely such as turning on the headlights, honking the horn, locking or unlocking the doors and, for electric vehicles, even setting up charging schedules and preconditioning times. Finally, starting from the end of the summer, the service connected alarm informs owners of vehicles equipped with a factory-fitted anti-theft system with corresponding Opel connect control unit via push notifications about possible causes and times of the alarm.