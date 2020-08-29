F.The Opel Zafira L comes at the right time for the large solvent family. Instead of flying abroad, a German Mille Miglia is working particularly well with the Ober-Opel, which comes from Peugeot and has been modified for the Blitz brand: because of the reduced VAT until December 31, the luxurious eight-seater is available with eight-speed automatic, hard-wearing leather seating and 177 hp diesel ready for family travel for 57,507 list euros. And Omi has already signaled a good grant.

She is particularly enthusiastic about the electrically operated sliding doors with 1.20 meter high openings. “Length runs,” she comments on the 5.31 meters of the Zafira L with a wheelbase of 3.28 meters, and with the maximum speed of almost 190 km / h she is satisfied with the acceleration values ​​- around eleven seconds from zero to 100 km / h – is she not interested. From the torque with a maximum of 400 Newton meters, she rightly promises a low-speed driving style that is easy on the nerves.

However, she would like a lower consumption. The 7.0 to 9.5 liters of diesel achieved in test drives for 100 kilometers seem too high to her, she suspects that the grandson has raced again. He is responsible for filling the 70-liter tank anyway. The older lady is enthusiastic about the automatic.









Because she always found clutching and switching stupid. But she is a little annoyed about the unusual operation of the automatic with a dial for “P, D and R”. “I like a strong lever better,” she says. She has no fear of parking, because she relies on all-round camera and warning systems. Omi has no interest in towing a trailer with a permissible load of 2300 kilos. She is disappointed that the trip only leads to German coasts.

I would have liked to show this chic Zafira L the giant waves in the Atlantic, she exclaims, and father is happy to keep the Opel Zafira L in Elegance trim calm on the autobahn. If all seven of them suddenly pound each other on the thighs, then the long Lulatsch begins to lurch for a moment.