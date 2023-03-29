From a handyman vehicle, useful for transporting things and people, to a real camper for planning an outdoor holiday. The fate of Vauxhall Vivaro seems to have made an epochal turning point in his career thanks to a Bavarian company called Alpincamper and is located in the town of Lenggries, on the German-Austrian border.

Two variants

Two variants designed by its specialists: Alpicamper Vivaro 2able to offer a lot of space, but for a maximum of two people; Alpicamper Vivaro 4 which doubles the stakes. In addition to all standard equipment and the rough road package that includes 25 millimeters more ground clearance and Advanced Grip Control for sand, mud and snow, under the bonnet of both versions vibrates the 2.0-litre diesel 145 HP mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

For four people…

The Alpincamper Vivaro 4 is equipped with two extra seats in the rear which can be transformed into a double bed in just a few moves. The pop-up roof it is useful for setting up another lying surface, and is accessed through the front seats. Like any self-respecting Camper, a kitchen module could not be missing with enough space to accommodate a sink with fresh water and waste water tanks, a refrigerator and a single stove powered by a gas cartridge. The warm LED lights create a lot of atmosphere in the living room, made comfortable by the Webasto auxiliary heating, while the lithium battery with Euro 6 charging booster, 220 volt external and internal connection and charger for the second battery complete the technical equipment.

…or just for two

The Alpincamper Vivaro 2 is instead dedicated to the couple looking to escape from the madding crowd. The biggest difference compared to the version for four is the pop-up roof, which in this case does not offer a supporting surface but only a clear height of 1.90 metres. Here too the sofa in the rear transforms into a double bed with a 10cm thick mattress and here too there is the galley, with two burners with electric ignition, a sink and even an integrated folding table. For both variants it is possible to have additional accessories such as pull-out awnings, rails for attaching a large tent, off-road tires and even a solar panel. Prices are instead available only upon customer request, by calling Alpicamper directly via the website of the same name.