In its more than one hundred year history, Opel has always attached great importance the ergonomics of the seats in all its models. And the evolution that this component has had over the years has allowed the German car manufacturer to be positively recognized globally. It was 1899 when Opel first concentrated on seats: the protagonist was the Lutzmannon board of which the seats, arranged vertically and without any type of adjustment, were presented in the form of a leather-covered sofa.

Lutzmann passed in 1929 to the 4/20 “Moonlight Roadster”, on which there was always a rigid and fixed sofa, but positioned much lower, allowing passengers to stretch their legs just like today. The next step was represented by the 1.8 Liter and 1.2 Liter Regent: in the first the front seats could be adjusted in the longitudinal direction as armchairs with comfortable backrests, while on the second there were large, comfortable and inviting front and rear seats. Shortly after the middle of the last century, another model enhanced the ergonomics of Opel seats: we are talking about the Olympia, in which the seats were fixed to a metal frame and could be adjusted longitudinally. In 1968, with the debut of the GT, Opel also decided to rely on seats to convey the feeling of sportsmanshipcharacterized by longer-than-normal pillows and a noticeable improvement in the shoulder section.

The evolution also continued with the following models: from the Omega B to the Zafira, from the Insignia to the Meriva. To get to the new generation of Astra, where the AGR branded front seats are positioned 12 mm lower than the previous model, always ensuring a correct position and an optimized foam density based on the “Sport” or “Comfort” profiles. Not only that: in the name of “best seats in the compact class“, Are also distinguished by the high number of optional adjustments, from the electric inclination of the backrest to the electro-pneumatic lumbar support, and, in the Nappa leather version, they also offer ventilation and massage functions on the driver and front passenger side.