Electrify as if there was no tomorrow. In a nutshell, Opel’s strategy for the future can be summarized as follows: the German carmaker has promised that it will not interrupt the process of decarbonisation of the range, starting this year with the new Combo Life, Vivaro Combi and Zafira Life models that can only be ordered with electric drive. Not only that: by mid-2022 they will be electrified eleven models of the German brand, including the full range of light commercial vehicles.

As Opel itself reiterated, the new generation of Astra will form the pivot of the electrification offensive of the Rüsselsheim brand in the coming months: after having been world-premiered in September last year, the new Opel Astra 5-door will arrive at customers in the spring and will also be available immediately in a version plug-in hybrid. In 2023, then, the range will be completed by the 100% battery-electric Opel Astra-e, which will expand the Blitz’s zero-emission product line-up which today already consists of a light vehicle like Opel Rocks-e to a large van like Opel Movano-e. Electric, hybrid, but also hydrogen: to date, Opel offers the new Vivaro-e Hydrogen, equipped with hydrogen fuel cell drive combined with a plug-in battery that reaches a range of more than 400 kilometers with a full tank of hydrogen.

“There is no alternative to electrification. In the future, Opel will proceed even faster, thanks to further ecological innovations – said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, CEO of Opel – But one thing clearly demonstrates the speed of this change: starting in 2024, we will offer an electrified version of every Opel model, without exception. To be clear, the successors of Opel Crossland and Opel Insignia will also have an electric version. Our position is clear: starting from 2028, in Europe we will only sell battery electric vehicles ”.