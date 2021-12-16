Opel recorded a significant increase in sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) across Europe in the first 11 months of 2021. Compared to the same period last year, sales grew by 12.1 percent to around 100,000 units. The results obtained in important countries such as Germany (+12.9 per cent), the United Kingdom (+8.1 per cent), France (+25.2 per cent) and Spain (+6.0 per cent) contributed in significantly to the final result.

Most notable, in particular, is the growth between January and October of the Vivaro-e battery electric produced by Opel and the British sister brand Vauxhall. In Europe, the Opel Vivaro-e is at the top of the D segment with a share of 21 percent. In the overall ranking of all electric commercial vehicles, this average van takes a convincing third place, thanks in part to the strong sales results achieved in the United Kingdom, where Vivaro-e has a market share of almost 50 per cent of the segment. In Germany, the Opel Vivaro-e reached the second place in the standings. Demand for the recently launched Opel Combo-e is equally strong. “Our light commercial vehicles are performing very well on the market and have by no means exhausted their full potential”, said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, CEO Opel. “Now all of our light commercial vehicles – Opel Combo-e, Opel Vivaro-e and Opel Movano-e – are available for transport in zero-emission battery electric mode and that will give us an extra boost.”

Opel light commercial vehicles are highly regarded by customers and the media. Opel Combo (2019) and Opel Vivaro-e (2021) have in fact been appointed Van of the Year by a jury of international experts. Another big fan of Rüsselsheim’s electric vans is Reinhold Messner, legend of mountaineering who uses Opel Zafira-e Life and Opel Vivaro-e to carry out shuttle service and zero-emission deliveries for its mountain museums. Fleets are particularly interested in the zero-emission Opel Vivaro-e. Vauxhall, Opel’s sister brand, has already signed contracts for 3,000 battery-electric Vivaro-e with British Gas, and for other 655 vehicles with Mitie, a leading professional service provider. In addition to a compact van like the Opel Combo and a medium one like the Opel Vivaro, Opel also offers a large van like the Opel Movano in the version Movano-e battery powered. Like all Opel electric commercial vehicles, it too has all the features and a load volume similar to that of traditional versions. This makes the Blitz brand currently able to offer a full range of zero-emission battery electric light commercial vehicles that can be ordered immediately.