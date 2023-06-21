Opel made the prototype Rocks e-Xtremestarting from the base of the Rocks-e electric microcar. The concept arises from the intuition of Lukas Wenzhoferwinner of the challenge #OpelDesignHack. In the next step, Opel took the contest slogan literally: “You design it, we build it”and turned the project into reality.

Opel Rocks e-Xtreme

The Opel Rocks e-Xtreme was built as a one-off, with Opel engineers taking up the challenge trying to get as close as possible to the initial 3D model. Features included protruding wheels for a wide and safe trim, double quadrilaterals front wheels and a bright yellow roll bar.

Opel Rocks e-Xtreme

Me too’Opel Vizor has been reinterpreted and equipped with LED front lights, with the Opel logo highlighted in turquoise. To limit weight and support the performance of the electric motor, the vizor and fenders were produced using a 3D printing.

Photos of the Opel Rocks e-Xtreme

Another element that catches the eye is the imposing carbon rear wingoriginal of Vauxhall Vectra GTS V8which now bears the “e-Xtreme” emblem and serial number “001”.

Opel Rocks electric microcar

The e-Xtreme prototype is based on the Opel Rocks electric microcar, which can be driven from the age of 15. The electric motor produces 6kW/8hp of continuous power, with a maximum power of 9kW/12hpduring acceleration.

The original carbon rear wing of the Opel Vectra GTS V8

There 5.5 kWh batterywhich ensures 75 km range in WLTPfully recharges in approx four hours from a common household outlet.

