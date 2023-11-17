Opel is ready to land on the Algerian market. Or rather to return, given that the German car manufacturer had already been there until six years ago, when the government at the time decided to impose a ban on the import of new vehicles. But this time Opel does it with three completely new models: it’s about Mokka, Astra and Grandland, all three can be ordered in Algeria starting from November 19th.

Opel returns to Algeria

Announcing Opel’s return to Algeria were the CEO of the brand, Florian Huettl, the Managing Director of Stellantis Maghreb, Hakim Boutehra, and the General Manager of Halil Commerce & Industrie (the importer through which Opel will sell its vehicles in Algeria and which already has a further Stellantis brand with Fiat in its showrooms), Nassim Benguergoura. “Today is a big day for Opelwho returns to Algeria – Huettl explained – I am convinced that our cutting-edge cars will delight and satisfy Algerian customers a wide range of mobility needs. Opel stands for German engineering, bold, pure design and efficient drivetrains.”

Extra-European development

Opel’s return to the Algerian market represents an important step in its process of expansion outside Europe: numbers in hand, the German car manufacturer is present in 30 countries November, 13 of which are located in the MEA region which includes the areas of the Middle East and Africa: among these we find Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, South Africa and Turkey. And, in a few days, Algeria too.