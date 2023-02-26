It was 1963 when Opel replaced the Rekord P2, presented just three years earlier, with the first generation of the record, a new car in the upper-middle segment. Exactly sixty years have gone by since then, just one more since the German manufacturer had celebrated the first century since its foundation with the launch of the first post-war Kadett. Decades later, however, the role of this car and his new feature continue to impeccably represent the work that Opel has been pursuing in terms of innovation.

The Opel Rekord-A could have been considered a completely new car were it not for the motorwhich, although increased by 5 bhp or 55 bhp in the case of the 1,488 cc and by 60 bhp in the 1,680 cc one, still derived from that of the 1938 Olympia. But otherwise, in terms of aesthetics, safety, comfort and habitability, the effort of the Russelsheim brand was to start from scratch and give life to an extremely avant-garde car for the times that were running. The commercial success received by this model was immediate: from 1963 to 1965, Opel in fact sold 861,722 units with 2-door sedan, 4-door sedan and station wagon bodywork.

“In September 1963 the range was enriched with a coupé which was put up for sale at 8,015 Marks. Who then wanted sportier performance it could have on request modified suspension and disc brakes on the front wheels, the latter with a surcharge of 150 Marks. The car was supplied as standard with a 3-speed gearbox with lever on the steering wheel, but a 4-speed gearbox with lever between the seats was available on request with a surcharge of 180 Marks – says Opel – The 1.7 S type engine was also introduced with the Rekord-A Coupè which, thanks to its greater power of 67 HP, allowed the car to reach 150 km/h. A few weeks later the same engine was also available for the Rekord L sedan. In the two-year period 1964-1965, 12,469 examples of the so-called version 6 equipped with the Kapitan 2,605 cc 100 HP 6-cylinder in-line engine, at the time the flagship of the German company”.