Opel closes 2023 on a positive note, finishing last year with a 15% increase in global sales. A result that allowed the German car manufacturer to record the greatest growth of the last 20 years, with 670,000 units registered worldwide which allows the Stellantis brand to reach its best performance in four years.

Sales for Opel

Opel ended 2023 with a market share of around 5.3 percent in the German domestic market. In the UK, Vauxhall recorded a 6% market share with good success for the brand also in Turkey, with a 6% market share. The response regarding electric cars was more than positive, with 90,000 BEVVs sold which equates to an increase of 22% compared to the previous year. In Europe, Opel increased sales by around 62 percent to a total of 101,000 vehicles, corresponding to 15 percent of the brand's total sales.

Growth by segment

Opel also continued to grow in the highly competitive C-segment. The Opel Astra was able to double its European sales (EU 29) in 2023 with all different engine options. In Germany, the Opel Astra ranked fifth in its segment. Overall, Opel recorded significant growth globally in the C-segment. Compared to the previous year, the brand sold around 57 percent more units of the Opel Astra and Grandland. The best seller of the Lightning brand remains the Opel Corsa, with the B-segment which was the best-selling in Germany and the United Kingdom also becoming the best-selling car overall in Greece.

Commercial vehicles are also growing

The contribution of commercial vehicles was also good, with Opel and Vauxhall being able to sell 125,000 light commercial vehicles worldwide, which corresponds to an increase of 26% compared to 2022. The German brand has secured a position leadership among electric vans with approximately 17,000 units of Opel Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric sold on the European market (EU 29).