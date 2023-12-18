Electrification was the absolute protagonist in 2023 which is about to end for Opel. The German car manufacturer has been focusing on the decarbonisation process of the range since the first months of the year with the sports models Opel GSe: we are talking about Astra, Astra Sports Tourer and Grandland, all launched in a plug-in hybrid version. Then it was the turn of the three world premieres that Opel unveiled at IAA Mobility 2023 of Munich: the Experimental concept, the new Astra Sports Tourer, and the new Corsa Electric.

Not just cars

The electrification process has also extended to the commercial vehicle range, with Opel recently presenting the new generations of Combo, Vivaro and Movano. Electric, but also hydrogen: let's remember from this point of view that the Opel Vivaro Hydrogen will be joined in the future by a fuel cell version of the German brand's largest commercial vehicle, the Movano Hydrogen. And soon there will also be news for Opel minivans, given that the Blitz company itself has announced that the new Combo Electric and Zafira Electric They are waiting in the wings.

New models and new markets

“We are making electric mobility easy and exciting – commented Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel, recalling that today Opel already counts 15 electrified models in range – At IAA Mobility alone we presented three pioneering world premieres: the visionary Opel Experimental, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer and the new Opel Corsa Electric. We also continued to enter new markets, lastly Algeria”.

Even more electrified future

So what to expect from 2024? Surely this process will accelerate further, also because next year will not be a year like the others for Opel, given that the German car manufacturer will celebrate the 125 years of production. Also for this reason the Blitz brand has raised its electrified ambitions: over the next year Opel aims to offer at least a battery electric model in every car lineincluding the successor to Crossland and the new Grandland.