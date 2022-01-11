After more than three months of work stoppage, Opel production at the Eisenach plant is broken down. The German plant of the Blitz brand had been one of the most affected by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors, a problem that has put not only Opel in great difficulty but more or less all the car manufacturers in the world. A problem that, perhaps, in Eisenach was solved: the first example of Opel Grandland it came off the production line a few days ago, a symbol of the restart of operations.

Recall that the SUV of the German car manufacturer, subjected to a major restyling last year, will be now produced exclusively in the Eisenach plant, and will be available in Opel dealerships from February. Uwe Hochgeschurtz, the CEO of Opel, was also present to witness the resumption of production at the Eisenach plant, as well as Bodo Ramelow, the prime minister of Thuringia, the German state where the production site is located. The Eisenach plant has not been operational since the end of September: the lack of fundamental components had forced Opel to temporarily interrupt production, a stop that has continued until these days. There was also talk of a possible spin-off of the Eisenach plant by the German company, but the protests of the trade unions had led the Stellantis group to abandon this hypothesis.

“We are delighted that the new Opel Grandland can now roll off the production line here in Eisenach – declared Xavier Chéreau, chairman of Opel’s supervisory board and head of human resources at Stellantis – The social dialogue has once again led to constructive solutions to the advantage of the competitiveness of the plant, which is increasingly important given the profound changes in the automotive industry “. Chéreau’s reference goes to the fact that Opel remained the only German brand within the Stellantis Group, a condition that increases the responsibility of the company.