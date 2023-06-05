The month of May saw strong results for Opel in Italy, where it is growing significantly in the sales of its electric cars. The German brand, with the lightning bolt in the logo and under the bonnet, achieved a remarkable 10.6%1 of market share in electric cars and commercial vehicles in Italy in May.

May results

In this way it stands in second place in this market, following Tesla. The share reached since the beginning of the year among electrics is 5.8%, also showing strong growth compared to last year. Strong leadership by Opel in the electric commercial vehicle market, where it ranks first – with over a third of total market sales in May (33.7%) – and a share of the total for the year of 24.1%, which primacy also applies.

Opel Corsa-e drives sales

The excellent results are driven by the performance of the Opel Corsa-e which ranked first among electric small cars in May (passenger and commercial vehicle market) and third overall.

The satisfaction of Opel Italy

“At Opel, we are making a concrete contribution to the decarbonisation of mobility in Italy thanks to the excellent sales results of our electric models, cars and commercial vehicles.” said Federico Scopelliti, Director of the Opel Brand in Italy. Then he continues: “In this way we fulfill our commitment to democratize technologies, especially electric mobility, making them accessible to the general public.”