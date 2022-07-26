8 August and 13 August. They are the start and end dates of the Olympia Rally ’72 Revival, the event that will take place in Germany and in which 197 teams from nine nations will take part, who will face the six daily stages between Kiel in the north and Munich in the south for a total of 2,252 km. Classic cars from the Opel brand will also participate in the legendary race: the German brand will present itself at the starting line with the world rally champion Walter Röhrlwho will be behind the wheel of the Opel Commodore GS / E and the Opel Ascona 400.

Alongside the Opel Classic cars driven by the very German champion, a special Opel Kadett B driven by the Swedes Anders Kulläng and Bruno Berglund in the 70s will be entrusted to the honorary president of ADAC Hermann Tomczyk and the veteran of the motorsport Günther Holzer. Finally, there will be one Opel Olympia 1100 SR from 1967: this particular model is equipped with a 44 kW / 60 hp 1100 SR engine, for high performance that is close to that of the more powerful Opel Olympia 1900 which could reach a top speed of 170 km / h. “The 1972 Olympia Rally was unique and the Revival will make fans vibrate. Our legendary Opels will bring back many memories in the minds of participants and spectators “commented Leif Rohwedder, Opel Classics Manager.

Classic Opels, but not only. Because at the Olympia Rally ’72 Revival the German car manufacturer will also be present with the new one Astra plug-in hybrid, to allow the organizers of the event to travel in the same style as the classic models of the Rüsselsheim brand. This electrified version of the Opel Astra marries the emissions-conscious rally concept, and is capable of producing a system output of 133 kW / 180 hp and delivering a maximum torque of 360 Nm. In purely electric mode, moreover, this compact five places can travel up to 60 km with zero local emissions.