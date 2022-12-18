After celebrating 160 years, Opel looks towards 2023 to take up new challenges but above all to continue the electrification process started in recent years. The launch of the new generation of the Opel Astra initiated the renewal of the iconic model range, first in the 5-door version and then with the Sport Tourer. Astra’s offer however it is destined to expand further in the field of sustainable mobility and after the plug-in hybrid the new Opel Astra Electric will arrive, among the great novelties of 2023.

But not the only one. Vauxhall Mokka Electric it will have more power under the ‘bold and pure’ hood and a battery that will guarantee greater range. In 2023, the top models of the GSe sports brand will arrive at dealerships: Opel Astra GSe, Opel Astra Sports Tourer GSe and Opel Grandland GSe. And Opel will also bring its enthusiasm for locally emission-free electric rally competitions into next season. Indeed, in 2023, the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cupthe world’s first one-make cup for electric rally cars, will enter its third season with the Opel Corsa-e Rallye.

The German house will then complement the five-door also with theOpel Astra Sports Tourer Electric, the first 100% electric station wagon from a German manufacturer. The new Opel Astra Electric will be equipped with a 115 kW/156 HP powertrain and 270 Newton meters of maximum torque; the car can reach a maximum speed of 170 km/h. The energy is stored in the 54 kWh lithium-ion battery, which enables the new Opel Astra Electric to travel up to 416 zero-emission kilometers in the WLTP cycle. The new Mokka Electric will be equipped with the new 54 kWh battery, which will allow it to travel 406 kilometers with zero local emissions in the WLTP cycle instead of the current 338 kilometres, 20 percent more than now. The GSe range will bring a touch of further dynamism to the line-up of the Blitz house thanks to a powertrain capable of delivering 165 kW/225 HP and a maximum torque of 360 Newton metres.

From a chassis point of view, the new models set themselves up as references for the involvement and response to the driver’s commands. In the Opel Astra range, the GSe models have been designed to be even more agile and precise. Steering, suspension and brakes react immediately and directly to commands given by the driver. KONI FSD technology allows you to calibrate the characteristics of the shock absorbers according to the situation, and thus ensure precision, handling and comfort. All of the above also applies to the new Opel Grandland GSe. This high-performance SUV goes even further in terms of performance: the Grandland GSe combines the power of the 1.6-litre turbo petrol and two electric motors – one on each axle. The result is system output of up to 221 kW/300 hp. The plug-in hybrid drive makes the Grandland GSe a sports SUV with permanent electric all-wheel drive that will also be able to offer high performance: from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 235 km/h , 135 km/h when driving in full electric mode.