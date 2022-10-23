The days get shorter, the temperatures drop, from autumn to winter and it is important to use battery electric vehicles with maximum efficiency. With a gorgeous car like Opel Mokka-edriver and passengers travel with zero local emissions and can keep energy consumption low and range high thanks to the various heating systems and technologies on board the car.

The first steps towards maximum efficiency are taken even before the journey begins. With the Opel Mokka-e it is sufficient to simply insert the pre-heating control while the car is connected to the external energy source via a household socket, Wallbox or quick charger. In this way, the energy needed for the heating comes from the external source and at the start you have all the autonomy available in electric mode, up to 338 kilometers (in the WLTP cycle1). Thanks to the heat pump fitted as standard, the heat generated is used to heat the passenger compartment, without having to insert the traditional heating, which would reduce the autonomy.

Also, anyone who owns Opel Mokka-e can use the myOpel app to remotely program the pre-heating of the passenger compartment before leaving, from the comfort of your sofa. Within minutes, the passenger compartment reaches the pleasant temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius and the ice on the windows disappears.In addition to the physical heat provided by the Opel Mokka-e, there is also the feeling of driving responsibly and efficiently – in particular when slowing down and downhill. The electric motor becomes a generator and converts the kinetic energy of deceleration into electricity. If the driver switches to mode B, the effectiveness increases. The 50 kWh battery charges at no cost – and saves energy for the next leg of the journey. Opel Mokka-e also offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport – selecting the Eco mode favors range over performance.

As an added safety benefit, the car’s agility and road holding are further enhanced in difficult winter conditions thanks to thebattery integration in the underbody, which thus lowers the center of gravity. Thanks to these technologies present on board the car, those traveling with Opel Mokka-e can comfortably tackle any winter trip, with maximum efficiency and zero local emissions. And when it’s time to recharge, anyone who owns the Opel Mokka-e can quickly recharge the car from a 100 kW DC charging station: just 12 minutes of charging at a 100 kW public station equals 100 kilometers of range.