Exactly sixty years have passed since the first unit of Opel Kadett A has left the production lines. It was the first of 650,000 cars built by the German automaker in just three years. Let’s talk about the model that laid the foundations of the modern affordable compact category, and which just in recent weeks has been awarded a new award: it was the readers of the German magazine Auto Bild Klassik who elected it “Classic Car of the Year” in the “Small and compact” category, for what many define as the most important prize in Europe reserved for classic cars.

“Opel Kadett and Opel Astra are the compact cars from Opel that they have guaranteed mobility for millions of motorists – commented Leif Rohwedder, director of Opel Classic who took part in the award ceremony held in Wolfsburg – The modern compact segment began in 1962 with the Opel Kadett A, a perfect car for the years of the German economic miracle, and which readers of Auto Bild Klassik still remember with great pleasure. We are very happy with the excellent voting result and the ‘Golden Classic’ award given to the Opel Kadett A”. Many i strengths which convinced the consumers of the time as well as the readers of today who have rewarded it: from the large boot to the configuration of the seats with four comfortable seats, passing through a new and brilliant engine and low maintenance costs.

Furthermore, aesthetically speaking, the Opel Kadett A stood out for the presence of two modern and practical doors, the low waistline and the panoramic windows which ensured excellent visibility. A model that brought Opel into a new era thanks also to the performance of the motor hidden under the hood, a 993 cc four-cylinder that generated 40 HP and which from 1963 was also mounted on the new Opel Kadett Caravan. The history and prestige of the Opel Kadett A is carried on today by Astrawhich will make its debut in a 100% electric version over the next year.