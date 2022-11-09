Under the more general reorganization of Stellantis Italiaa new Brand Director has been appointed Opel. It is about Federico Scopelliti44-year-old from Milan who he replaces at the helm of the brand Fabio Mazzeo passing by to drive the fleet department of Stellantis Italiawith responsibility for all the brands of the group.

Federico Scopelliti is the new Opel Italy Director. Born in 1978 from Milan and graduated in Business Administration from theBocconi Universityboasts a long career in the automotive sector, covering important roles at national and European level.

Arrives at the wheel of Opel Italia after being Responsible for the integration between FCA and PSA and, from July 2021, Responsible fore-Mobility and the energy transition of Stellantis Italia.

Opel Italia electrified range

The next challenges for the new Director of Opel Italy concern the electrification challenges of the brand that in 2028 it will be fully electric. Opel now has our country for sale 4 models of electric cars (Opel Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Zafira-e Life) e 3 plug-in hybrids (Opel Astra sedan and Sports Tourer and Opel Grandland). Even the full range of Commercial vehicles which are equipped with an electric variant (Opel Combo-e Cargo, Vivaro-e and Movano-e).

The Opel range in 2028 will be fully electric

Another battery electric model will be introduced by the middle of this decade with the new generation of the Opel Manta.

