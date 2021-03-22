KAs more electric cars hit the market, more defective batteries also come into the workshop. So far there are not many, but practice makes perfect. For this reason, Opel is expanding its range of repairs, which it has been operating on a laboratory scale for around ten years, at the Rüsselsheim site. In the battery center, in addition to the electric drives of the faded Ampera and Ampera-e, all models on the new platform will also be tested and repaired. This primarily applies to Corsa-e and Mokka-e.

Since Opel is now part of the French PSA group and there was no comparable concept there, drives from electric Peugeot, Citroën or DS are also to be processed. The most recent merger with Fiat has not yet been processed from an organizational point of view, but it seems reasonable to assume that further tasks, for example from a Fiat 500 E, will be added.

One finding of the technicians is remarkable: the batteries are less prone to errors and last longer than expected, it is said. That is why there are only a few battery packs in the hall on the factory premises. For a long time, only two employees were employed there, later five, who reconditioned 80 to 100 batteries every year. Now a surge is expected, in the current year Opel is expecting up to 1000 units.









Accordingly, the team is increased to ten to twelve employees. A battery that causes functional problems comes in as a whole and unopened from the dealer. The modules are mounted on a carrier that is removed en bloc from the bottom of the car. Such a package weighs 400 to 500 kilograms.

After processing, the battery is returned to the cycle, so the customer usually does not get a new one, but a repaired one in exchange. Among other things, Opel tests the batteries with a complete charge and discharge cycle as well as a high current load and divides them into four quality classes. It is said that an equally good or better battery will be delivered to the customer. In order to produce as little waste as possible, three defective packages are sometimes made into two fresh packages.

Cell chemistry itself is taboo, it required more far-reaching measures. The mechanics replace cell modules in one piece and take care of cables, contacts and control devices. Electricians with special training for working under voltage are employed, they are trained for high-voltage level 5. Only they are allowed to open the glued unit.

Smashed batteries are not the job of this group. Accident cars first have to be examined by specialists on site and require a special box for transport. If the battery is damaged, it will not be processed in Rüsselsheim. Opel has a team on call for these cases. But the fire brigade at the scene of the accident is responsible first.