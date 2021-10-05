In early 2006, Opel re-proposing the iconic GT name to distinguish one of its production models. There “GT of the 2000s” however, it was a completely different car from the one marketed at the turn of the Sixties and Seventies. First of all it wasn’t one coupe, but one spider.

Besides, it didn’t mount the engine in place anterior-longitudinal as on the 1968 car, but rear-center with self-locking differential, like the most modern touring cars of the time.

2006 Opel GT, features

Like a classic spider, the new one Opel GT had a refined suspension geometry, sports trim, low and relaxed driving position. The wide body, the slender line, the long engine hood hinged at the front and the reduced body overhangs also ensured that the new GT had the typical proportions of a car in this category.

Opel GT spider from 2006 with the historic GT from the 1970s

It was also characterized by numerous sports details such as the long air intakes in the bonnet, the large front fenders, the double tailpipes and the double air intakes behind the headrests. He also rode 18-inch alloy wheels with 5-spoke design.

2006 Opel GT, engine and performance

The 2006 Opel GT had an engine under the hood 4 cylinder turbo with direct petrol injection 2.0 liters from 264 CV, which allowed her to reach the 100 km / h with a standing start in 5.7 seconds. The maximum torque of 36.0 kgm (353 Nm) between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. The engine was associated with a sporty manual gearbox, controlled by a short lever, and a self-locking differential.

Ecotec 2.0L Turbo engine that fitted the 2006 Opel GT spider

As for the trim the wheels of the 2006 Opel GT were connected to double “A” arms in forged aluminum, the center of gravity was low and the weight distribution (51% -49%) very balanced.

Photo Opel GT spider 2006

They might interest you (indeed I recommend it!)

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of the magazine ELABORARE (ORDER ON LINE) whose arrears you can find comfortably on SHOP

👉 Car search try

👉 Research topics of technique

Elaborare magazine, since 1996 the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts

👉 OPEL price list 👉 Ads used OPEL GT

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!