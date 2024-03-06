Opel's electrified range expands with the debut of the version Hybrid Of Grandland. The SUV from the Blitz car manufacturer is therefore now equipped with 48 Volt technology, and relies on the combination of a petrol engine with an electric unit to reduce consumption by 15%. All this is offered at a list price which on the Italian market starts from 37,000 euros.

Hybrid powertrain

A more in-depth look at the powertrain that powers the new Grandland Hybrid, the focal point of this version of the model. One thing fuels everything lithium ion battery which recharges automatically in certain driving conditions: in addition we find a new 136 HP 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine developed specifically for hybrid use, a 28 HP electric motor and a new electrified gearbox six-speed dual clutch. Opel puts it at the driver's disposal three driving modes, such as Eco, Normal and Sport. In terms of performance, the new Grandland Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 10 seconds and can reach a top speed of up to 200 km/h.

Electric motor protagonist

Opel assigned several tasks to the company electrical component of the powertrain. For example, the electric drive supports the petrol engine during acceleration and starting from a standstill. Not only that: at low speeds, the electric unit also allows the drives completely without emissions up to one kilometer or up to 50% of city driving time (thanks to recuperation, for example during manoeuvres. Finally, when the car slows down to higher speeds, the petrol engine switches off and the electric motor comes into play which acts as a generator to recharge the 48 volt battery of the hybrid system.

Green ambitions

“The new Opel Grandland Hybrid with 48 Volt technology it has all the qualities we are used to in our top-of-the-line SUV, from groundbreaking technologies like optional Intelli-Lux LED Pixel Matrix headlights to an extremely comfortable cabin – declared Federico Scopelliti, Director of the Opel Brand in Italy – With the new electrified hybrid system, driving pleasure on board the Opel Grandland is now even more efficient. Consumption and emissions decreasedriving comfort increases without drivers having to adapt, and all this at a very attractive price.”