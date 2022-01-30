Among the technologies that Opel has chosen to equip the new Grandland, the system stands out Night Vision with camera. This is an absolute debut on the SUV of the German car manufacturer, which thus increases its standard of guaranteed safety for the occupants of the vehicle but also for all other road users. Just like i IntelliLux LED Pixel active lightsin fact, this technology helps to see people and animals with some fundamental moments in advance, so as to ensure the safety of all.

Specifically, how does the Night Vision system work? The infrared camera hidden under the Opel Vizor makes night driving safer, especially on poorly lit roads, being able to detect people and animals up to 100 meters away from the SUV in the direction of travel, based on the difference in temperature from the surrounding environment. As soon as the camera detects a pedestrian, a cyclist or an animal at the edge of the road, it shows their position on the screen of the 12 ″ Driver Info Center inside the Pure Panel, that is the digital driving position: the person or animal that is located in front of the vehicle is highlighted chromaticallyso as to be clearly distinct from the surrounding environment, and thus allowing the driver to recognize a potentially dangerous situation with a few decisive moments in advance and adapt speed or act in order to avoid it.

Opel Grandland with Night Vision system is available in Italy on the Ultimate and Business Elegance trim levels. As mentioned, this technology is offered to the IntelliLux LED Pixel active headlights: we are talking about a pioneering lighting system with 168 LED elements, 84 per headlight, which allows the light beam to be seamlessly adapted to the driving situation and the external environment, without dazzling other vehicles. The matrix function ‘cuts out’ vehicles coming from the opposite direction with extreme precision in a matter of milliseconds, while the other areas remain fully illuminated by the high beams.