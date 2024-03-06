The SUV Opel Grandland it is now equipped with a electrified powertrain 48 Volt mild hybridwith technology MHEV hybrid which helps reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, particularly advantageous in urban conditions. This system allows you to reduce up to 15% fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to the equivalent thermal version of the vehicle.

Opel Grandland Hybrid 48 Volt

The drive system of the new Opel Grandland Hybrid includes a lithium-ion battery that automatically recharges under certain driving conditions, along with a turbo petrol engine from 1.2 liter PureTech. This three-cylinder engine gives 100 kW/136 hp was developed for hybrid use and combines with a new electrified gearbox six-speed dual clutch and an electric motor from 21 kW/28 HP.

Grandland Hybrid 136 HP 48V PureTech MHEV hybrid engine

Thanks to the combination of two engines, the consumption and CO2 emissions of the Opel Grandland Hybrid are lower than the non-electrified version, with a saving of 15% according to WLTP data. The technology is particularly effective in city ​​trafficwith the electric motor supporting acceleration and allowing fully electric drive for short distances. During slowdown, the electric motor acts as generator to recharge the battery. The system is designed to optimize performance with the lowest power consumption.

The Hybrid logo in the tailgate

Drivers can choose between modes Eco, Normal and Sportand the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 10 seconds, reaching a top speed of 200 km/h. Furthermore, the Opel Grandland Hybrid offers a load capacity of up to 1,652 litres and a towing capacity of up to 1,250 kilograms, making it practical for various transportation needs.

Consumption and CO2 emissions

Thanks to the combination of petrol engine and electric motor, the Opel Grandland Hybrid has economical and 15% lower CO2 emissions compared to the non-electrified version, with fuel consumption between 5.7-5.5 l/100 km and CO2 emissions between 128-124 g/km in the combined cycle according to WLTP.

Opel Grandland Hybrid 48V on the road

Info for hybrid mode

In the instrument cluster of the Opel Grandland hybrid you can monitor crucial information via a 12-inch fully digital information display, which provides hybrid-specific details, such as a power indicatora blue speed for electric driving and a white display for combustion engine operation.

Also shows the energy flow between battery, petrol engine and wheels, together with the state of battery charge. Important data on mileage, average consumption and remaining range are summarized when the vehicle is switched off.

Opel Grandland Hybrid cockpit dashboard

The hybrid system offers high driving comfort thanks to smooth gear changes and optimal coordination of components. The Opel Grandland Hybrid boasts technologies and comfort features, such as anti-glare matrix headlights Intelli-Lux LED Pixel Matrix it's a 360 degree camera for maximum safety. It also includes features such as keyless and hands-free tailgate opening.

Price

The new Opel Grandland Hybrid starts from an attractive entry price of 37,000 euros (turnkey price in Italy, IPT excluded).

→ Grandland 1.2 136 hp Hybrid Edition AT6: €37,000

→ Grandland 1.2 136 hp Hybrid GS AT6: €39,500

→ Grandland 1.2 136 hp Hybrid Ultimate AT6: €42,500

